Verified: Barça close a signing and inform a player that he has to leave

The goalkeeper position has always been one of the most demanding and scrutinized at FC Barcelona. The club's recent history is marked by illustrious names between the posts, but soccer's natural cycle points to a new era. Now, on the verge of summer, Barça is finalizing a strategic shift with a double operation: an exciting signing and the imminent departure of one of its icons from the past decade.

a generational change underway: the commitment to youth and the future

For weeks, the blaugrana sporting management, led by Deco, has been making progress in shaping Barça's goalkeeper position for the 2025-26 season. The objective is clear: to rejuvenate the position with a firm commitment to national talent and to ensure competitiveness at the highest European level. As was already reported last week, Joan García will be the one chosen to lead the new era. The goalkeeper, only 24 years old and a key figure in the most recent LaLiga season, has already given his approval to the blaugrana proposal, according to Sport, and the only thing left is for the €25 million ($25 million) release clause to be paid.

This operation responds to a club strategy: to renew the goalkeeper position with a young profile, with a long career ahead, and to allow for a generational change after the era of Ter Stegen, who will leave Barça. Alongside Joan García, the idea is to count on the experience of Wojciech Szczesny, whose contract renewal is about to become official. The Polish goalkeeper, with extensive experience on big stages, will serve as a mentor to the Catalan while one of the young academy goalkeepers will take on the role of third-choice keeper.

| FCB

The main casualty of this renewal will be, barring any last-minute changes, Marc-André ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper has been one of Barça's pillars since his arrival in 2014, amassing truly remarkable numbers: 422 matches played, 416 goals conceded, 175 clean sheets, and over 38,000 minutes (38,000) defending the blaugrana badge. Only 11 yellow cards in his career as a culé reflect his consistency and ability to always be available, both in LaLiga and in European competitions.

Despite his legacy, the club believes the time has come for a change and this has reportedly been communicated to both him and Iñaki Peña, the current third-choice goalkeeper. Barça's idea is to seek an exit that will allow Ter Stegen to find continuity and, with it, arrive in top form for the 2026 World Cup, his main international goal. Flick himself, satisfied with his performance and professionalism, understands that the transition should be made naturally and without conflict. This is what Mundo Deportivo has stated.

| RCDE

joan garcía's signing: sporting and strategic reasons

Joan García's arrival represents one of Barça's major commitments for the future. The young goalkeeper has been considered by many experts as the best keeper of the most recent league, standing out for both his reflexes and his maturity in high-pressure situations. From the club's perspective, the operation is seen as a strategic opportunity: for an affordable price (€25 million ($25 million) plus CPI), Barça secures a goalkeeper for many years, preventing a top-level national talent from ending up in the Premier League, where several teams, such as Bournemouth, had shown interest.

In fact, Joan García's desire to sign for Barça has been decisive. The goalkeeper wanted to compete for everything and, especially, to play in the Champions League, something Flick's project guarantees him. The plan is for Joan to arrive as the starter, although sharing minutes with Szczesny in a rotation that will provide security and experience in major matches.

The official announcement of Joan García's signing is scheduled for next week, barring any last-minute surprises, as previously reported by the mentioned sources. The goalkeeper has already given his sporting and financial approval, and Deco, currently outside Barcelona, will finalize all the details as soon as he returns. Meanwhile, the club is working to find destinations for Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña, convinced that they will be able to find a place at other major European clubs.