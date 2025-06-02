Juanma Rodríguez deletes a tweet against Mbappé after PSG's Champions League match

The world of soccer never rests, especially when it comes to Real Madrid and their most high-profile signing in recent years. In the aftermath of a season that left Madrid without any major club titles, the atmosphere among the fans and sports commentators is more heated than ever. The debate centers on a single name: the striker who arrived at Chamartín with the goal of conquering Europe and ended up caught in a media storm that leaves no one indifferent.

Real Madrid faced the 2024-2025 campaign with high expectations after the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, the French striker who had landed in the Spanish capital with the status of a superstar. The goal was clear: reclaim dominance in LaLiga and lift the Champions League trophy again. However, reality turned out to be quite different. Madrid failed to win a single club title this season. LaLiga and the Copa went to Barça, and the Champions League ended up with PSG, ironically the team that lost its biggest star.

Meanwhile, Mbappé posted top-level individual numbers. He was the top scorer in LaLiga, won the European Golden Boot, and became the most lethal debutant in the club's history. But soccer, as Real Madrid's history shows, is not measured only in goals, but in titles. There, the fans always demand more.

| Real Madrid

Juanma Rodríguez's viral message and the reaction on social media

One of the focal points of the controversy has been journalist Juanma Rodríguez, a well-known commentator and Madrid supporter. Through a now-deleted tweet, he launched an ironic criticism at Mbappé, suggesting that he doesn't feel Madrid's colors the same way he did at PSG. His words sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with all kinds of responses from fans. A simple "congratulations" that really meant many things. Earlier, the Frenchman had congratulated his former team on social media for their victory.

"Mbappé has had a great season. We should really point to the only ones responsible: Florentino, Chicloteleti, Lucas, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Mendy, Alaba, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Modric, and Militao," said one of the messages that captured the frustration of many supporters, refusing to place all the blame on the French striker.

Others joked: "No, it turns out that the reason PSG didn't win is Mbappé's fault, it's all laughable." There were those who openly defended the '9': "Let it go already, Juanma, seriously... Take a step back with this topic, you already seem obsessed."

the defeats against Barça and the focus on Mbappé

The tension increased even more with the publication of viral images and memes recalling Real Madrid's four defeats against Barça during the season, accompanied by ironic phrases about Mbappé's arrival: "With Mbappé, it's going to be easier to win everything." The numbers are clear: 4-0, 5-2, 3-2, and 4-3 for the blaugrana in the head-to-head matches, something unusual in the recent history of El Clásico and fueling the debate about the true impact of the Frenchman on the team.

This type of message has served to further polarize the fans and divide opinions between those who believe Mbappé is a victim of excessive expectations and those who think his contribution should have been decisive in the key matches.