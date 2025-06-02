In soccer, time and results can turn any headline around. What seemed like an indisputable truth yesterday can become a reason for mockery or reflection today. The most recent case features one of the most viral front pages in recent years in the Spanish sports press, that of Marca newspaper after PSG's elimination by Bayern Munich in the 2023 Champions League. A front page that, after PSG's recent victory in the top European competition and Real Madrid's lackluster year, has resurfaced on social media as a perfect example of how soccer always leaves room for irony.

It was March 8, 2023, when PSG, with Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi on the field, were eliminated in the round of 16 against Bayern. The 2-0 defeat in Munich, added to the 1-0 loss in Paris, meant another European failure for the ambitious Qatari project. Marca's reaction was immediate and forceful: "If you want to win the Champions League, you already know...", referring to Mbappé's uncertain future and the supposed obligation to sign for Real Madrid to achieve the desired European Cup.

The image of the French striker, head down and wearing the PSG jersey, perfectly illustrated Paris's disappointment. The message was clear: to conquer the Champions League, the destiny of the stars was to wear white at Santiago Bernabéu.

| Twitter

an unexpected twist: PSG champions and Madrid empty-handed

No one could have foreseen then that, just two seasons later, the story would be written in a radically different way. PSG, already without Mbappé in their ranks, have finally won their first Champions League after defeating Inter Milan by a resounding 5-0 (8.05 km/h), in a historic edition for French soccer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, with Mbappé as their top star and scorer, have completed a season without collective titles, despite the great individual performance of the French striker.

This twist has caused Marca's front page to circulate massively on social media again, but this time as a meme and a symbol of the ironies of modern soccer. What was once advice now seems almost like a curse: PSG conquer Europe the first year without their franchise player, while Real Madrid are left without titles, even with Mbappé as LaLiga's top scorer.

reactions on social media and the soccer debate

This phenomenon shows how the media narrative can take a U-turn depending on the results. In addition, it has reopened the debate about the importance of collective projects versus the focus on individual stars. While Mbappé's arrival in Madrid caused enormous excitement, soccer keeps proving that no player, no matter how much of a star, can guarantee titles alone.

PSG's success this year has been built on team soccer, with young talents and a coach who has managed to unite the locker room around a common goal. Names like Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé have been decisive, and the team has left behind the dependence on big individualities to focus on the group. That transformation has been the key to finally lifting the Champions League.