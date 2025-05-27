All alarms go off at Barça with Frenkie de Jong's move

Barça faces a decisive summer, full of challenges and expectations, in which squad management will be just as important as any high-profile signing. This season has shown that Barça can once again boast of being one of the greatest in the Old Continent, but it has also brought to the table complex decisions that directly affect the club's sporting and economic project.

With the shadow of financial fair play looming over Camp Nou, every move counts and the board is aware that there is no room for mistakes. Among urgent contract renewals, inevitable departures, and the arrival of new names, one figure stands out above the rest: an essential footballer in the culé system whose continuity seems to be wavering at the key moment of the new project.

Frenkie de Jong's situation: negotiations under pressure

One of the names that most concerns the sporting management is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, who has become a true pillar both on and off the field, finds himself at the epicenter of Barça's most delicate negotiations in recent years. His contract, one of the highest in the squad, poses a challenge both for the club's finances and for Flick's sporting planning.

According to reports from Sport, the board and Deco are working against the clock to find a formula that guarantees the Dutchman's continuity, but by adapting his salary to the club's current reality. Different scenarios have been considered, from a reduced renewal to the possible deferral of amounts, with the aim of easing the pressure on the wage bill and being able to register the reinforcements Flick considers a priority for his new system.

The talks have become even more important given the requirement to meet the deadlines set by LaLiga, especially with a view to closing the financial year on June 30. This date could determine the immediate future not only of De Jong, but of all of Barça's sporting planning for next season.

It should be remembered that the former Ajax player has a contract with the Catalan club until June 2026. This is why there is some urgency in Deco's team to close these negotiations as soon as possible, since, if an agreement is not reached, a new club will be sought for him. In fact, this same source guarantees that the maximum deadline set by Barça is June 30.

Why is Frenkie de Jong key for Flick's Barça?

De Jong's value goes far beyond his statistics, although these already place him among the best midfielders in Europe. His ability to provide ball progression, break lines with his runs, and offer defensive balance has made him indispensable for any coach who has passed through the club, and Hansi Flick is no exception.

The new blaugrana coach has insisted, since his arrival, on the need to build the midfield based on the Dutchman's strengths. De Jong brings dynamism, tactical intelligence, and a quiet leadership that has become evident in moments of maximum demand. With him on the field, Barça has gained solidity and creativity, something Flick especially values in order to implement his offensive and high-pressing model.