Valencia's ace up their sleeve if Barrenechea doesn't stay: two free signings

In the current transfer market, LaLiga clubs are being forced to perform true balancing acts to strengthen their squads without compromising financial viability. Valencia CF, in the midst of a full sporting restructuring and with several positions still to fill, is facing a crucial summer in which every move must be calculated down to the last detail.

a midfield hanging in the air: the challenge in the center

The Mestalla team has started the summer with a low-profile but interesting signing: Dani Raba. However, Valencia fans are aware that more significant reinforcements are needed to face a 2025/2026 season that promises to be even more demanding. One of the positions that most concerns the coaching staff is that of the holding midfielder. During the past season, that role fell to Enzo Barrenechea, whose performance has convinced both the club and the player himself.

The Argentine footballer, on loan from Aston Villa, has shown his desire to continue in the capital of Turia, an option that Valencia would also welcome. However, the reality of the market has put obstacles in the way of that operation. The English club is not willing to make it easy for the midfielder to stay at any price, complicating negotiations for a new loan and forcing the sporting management to explore alternatives.

| VCF

options on the table: Neyou and Javi Muñoz

With Barrenechea's stay hanging in the air, Valencia has set its sights on footballers who could arrive on a free transfer. According to reports from local media and transfer market specialists, two names have stood out in Mestalla's offices: Yvan Neyou and Javi Muñoz.

Neyou, a Cameroonian midfielder whose contract with Leganés (Leganés) is ending, was very close to finalizing his move to the black and whites in the days following the end of the season. The player, with a physical profile and experience in Ligue 1 and Segunda, seemed to fit the type of pivot the team needs. However, as the weeks have passed and negotiations have stalled, the door has opened to other offers, including Espanyol and Getafe. In fact, several sources indicate that Neyou is already listening to other offers given the uncertainty prevailing at Valencia.

The other name on the table was Javi Muñoz, a midfielder with a contract about to expire at UD Las Palmas. His playmaking profile and experience in the top division made him an attractive option, but the arrival of Carlos Corberán to the bench and the subsequent sporting planning have cooled his signing. Some sources close to the club even suggest that Muñoz has ultimately been ruled out as a priority option.

valencia's plan: economy and patience

Valencia's financial context, marked by prudence and the need to adjust every move to the salary cap, imposes very clear restrictions. For now, the efforts of the sporting management are focused on footballers who could land at Mestalla as free agents or on loan, as is the case with Barrenechea.

This situation forces the technical department to act with discretion and foresight, since the margin for error is minimal. Meanwhile, awaiting a final decision from Aston Villa regarding Barrenechea's future, Valencia is keeping several options open and has intensified contacts so that, when the time comes, the replacement in the center doesn't arrive late.