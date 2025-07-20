Confirmed: Mosquera to Arsenal, Valencia's new strategy for their defense

Mestalla faces a summer of forced changes in its defense. The club's "che" fans are already used to seeing how their promising players make the leap to major European leagues, but this year the restructuring of the backline is especially deep. The recent departures have forced the coaching staff and the sporting management to move quickly and decisively in the market, looking for profiles capable of providing security and immediate performance.

Valencia has taken the definitive step in its financial strategy with the sale of Yarek Gasiorowski to PSV and, shortly after, the transfer of Christian Mosquera to Arsenal for an amount close to €21 million (21 millones de euros) including fixed and variable payments. These operations, in addition to easing the club's treasury, have left a huge gap in the defensive structure. The situation makes it absolutely necessary to reinforce the backline, where for now only César Tàrrega and Mouctar Diakhaby seem to have a guaranteed spot.

The urgency is not minor. Coach Carlos Corberán has already made it known that the top priority is to sign a center-back with experience in LaLiga, someone who can compete for a starting spot and help consolidate the new project. According to Deportes COPE Valencia, Valencia is looking for an experienced profile who knows the Spanish league and can replace Mosquera's departure without losing solidity in defense.

| Valencia CF, XCatalunya, Canva

Returns, doubts and the Copete option: the standoff between Valencia and Mallorca remains open

The situation is complicated because both Cenk Ozkacar and Eray Cömert have returned from loan, but neither of them has fully convinced the coaching staff to be a starter. However, if they had to keep one, Cömert is more liked by Corberán and could end up as the fourth center-back, as the aforementioned outlet has stated. Still, the intention is to sell both.

In this context, the main name in the Valencia market is José Manuel Arias "Copete," Mallorca's center-back. According to MARCA, the Andalusian footballer is open to joining Mestalla, especially because Valencia is willing to double his salary and give him a leading role in the squad. However, negotiations with the Balearic club are currently stalled.

Mallorca is asking for between €4 million and €5 million (cuatro y cinco millones de euros), while Valencia doesn't want to go above €3 million (tres millones de euros). For now, the player has already communicated his desire to leave, although Mallorca's sporting management wants to stretch the operation, aware of the financial muscle that Valencia now has after its recent sales.

The César Tàrrega case: key piece and the renewal that still isn't closed

One of the current concerns is César Tàrrega's contract renewal. The young center-back, undisputed for Corberán, has rejected the club's first offer, but he keeps the intention of continuing to defend Valencia's jersey. The player's entourage believes that the conditions must improve, especially because Tàrrega has been one of the lowest-paid players in the squad, despite having replied to the coach's trust with solid performances throughout the season.

The club and the player are in the negotiation phase and a counteroffer is expected in the coming days. The sporting management knows that securing Tàrrega's continuity is essential, even more so after losing Mosquera and Yarek in a single transfer window. The center-back from Aldaya has already rejected a significant proposal from Bologna, showing his commitment to the Valencia club.