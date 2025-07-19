U-turn at Real Madrid, Pedrerol confirms it: 'They want him to leave...'

At Real Madrid, there is no rest, not even in summer. While most of the attention is focused on contract renewals for stars like Vinicius, from "El Chiringuito" Josep Pedrerol has dropped a real bomb that directly affects one of the biggest promises in world soccer.

Two young talents, one position

On one hand, Endrick, the Brazilian gem signed for more than 40 million euros, will officially join the club this summer after turning 18. On the other hand, Gonzalo, the young talent from La Fábrica, has impressed during preseason and is gaining more and more support within the club.

According to Pedrerol, the club is currently in a period of analysis. Endrick's arrival, planned as a long-term strategic move, now coincides with Gonzalo's breakout, whose progress has been so rapid that he has gained more attention in Europe than the Brazilian player himself (Endrick).

The initial intention: keep both

Initially, Real Madrid's intention was clear: bet on both players and build a future with a young, powerful, and internationally projected forward line. Meanwhile, Endrick is seen as the natural heir to the club's Brazilian legacy, a bet that still fascinates part of the board.

Gonzalo, on the other hand, represents the successful academy model, the player who grows up at home and earns respect from within. "Madrid's intention is to keep both," Pedrerol said during his appearance on the show. However, the journalist also made it clear that circumstances have changed.

Doubts begin to arise

Both players have very similar profiles: mobile, goal-scoring ability, speed, and dribbling skills. In a squad full of top-level forwards, there isn't real room for everyone. In a season that's expected to be very demanding, the club doesn't want to block the development of either one.

In addition, the fact that Gonzalo currently has more market interest than Endrick, combined with the latter's injury, complicates his immediate sale and could affect his future with the team. "For one to leave, he has to have a market. And right now Gonzalo has more attention than Endrick," Pedrerol explained. But Madrid doesn't want to let go of Gonzalo, since they see in him a profile that could be useful.

Madrid, not wanting to rush, is exploring several options. One of the most discussed internally would be loaning Endrick with a buy-back option or even a transfer with a repurchase clause. The idea would be to allow him to grow at another European club without his progress being stalled by internal competition.

The most unexpected twist

Despite having been presented just a few weeks ago as one of the most exciting signings, Endrick's future could be far from Santiago Bernabéu. Xabi Alonso knows it.

Pedrerol summed it up at the end with his most striking phrase: "Madrid is already seriously considering selling Endrick. Not this summer, but before he officially debuts." A U-turn that no one expected. Endrick's story at Madrid could end before it begins... or maybe, it's just on hold until a future return.