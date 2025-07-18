Joan Laporta has made a decision about Ferran Torres: Hansi Flick already knows it

Ferran Torres has shown with actions that he doesn't need headlines or the spotlight to shine. The Valencian forward, who started the 2024-2025 season as a possible substitute, ended up being one of Barça's most effective weapons off the bench. Goals, assists, intensity, and above all, absolute commitment to the team.

For all these reasons, both Hansi Flick and the coaching staff consider Ferran an indispensable piece in the squad. Nevertheless, his contract renewal has been put on hold... for now.

A performance that convinces everyone

Since his arrival at Barça, Ferran has experienced ups and downs, but the last season marked a turning point. His ability to reinvent himself, his defensive commitment, and his ease in adapting both on the wing and up front, have made him Flick's perfect wild card.

| FCB

Although he didn't always start, his performances in decisive minutes have been key to earning points in tough matches. In the locker room, Ferran is respected for his professionalism and positive attitude. For the fans, he has gone from being questioned to becoming one of the favorites, thanks to his effort in every match.

No rush, but with signs of the future

Ferran has a contract until 2027. That gives both the club and the player some leeway. Although some rumors from the Premier League point to multimillion-euro offers, he has no intention of leaving. The club isn't looking to move him either. In fact, there is a clear willingness to renew his contract, but the timing isn't the most suitable.

| Canva

Barça's economic situation forces them to prioritize other operations: urgent signings, pending departures, and strategic renewals that require immediate attention. That's why, although there have been some informal contacts, negotiations with Ferran have been postponed until the end of the summer transfer window.

A long-term renewal projected

According to sources close to the club, the plan is to offer Ferran a new contract that would link him to Barça until 2030, right when he turns 30 years old. It would be a show of total trust from the organization, which recognizes in him a valuable profile both athletically and personally.

Ferran himself has stated on several occasions his desire to stay at Barça and establish himself as one of the veterans in the locker room as young talents—like Lamine Yamal, Guiu, or Cubarsí—gain prominence. His role as a bridge between generations makes him an especially valuable asset.

His inner circle values it... and the president decides

Ferran's inner circle is aware that there is interest in renewing his contract. The player feels comfortable, doesn't push or demand, and is focused on performing at his best. He even values positively that the club waits until the market closes to sit down and negotiate, since he understands that financial balance is a priority at this time.

However, the final decision wasn't made until just a few days ago. Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, was the one who gave the final approval to postpone negotiations. Barça would have prioritized balancing the books and resolving urgent operations before extending contracts.

Ferran Torres will remain at Barça, that's for sure. But his contract renewal will have to wait a little longer. Because sometimes, in modern soccer, even the most beloved players must know how to be patient. Ferran is being patient.