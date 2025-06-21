U-turn in Fermín López's future: Deco changes his mind

Fermín López has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season for FC Barcelona. The young midfielder from El Campillo, at just 22 years old, has shown that he has the soccer skills to compete at the highest level. His breakthrough into the first team, with more than 2,000 minutes spread over 46 official matches, has been a ray of light in a difficult year for the blaugrana.

a talent that doesn't go unnoticed

Since he made his debut with the first team, Fermín has been gaining prominence quietly but steadily. His ability to reach the box, his intensity in pressing, and his technical quality have made him a valuable asset for any coach. Hansi Flick has trusted him as one of the first substitutes in many matches.

As an international with Spain in all youth categories, Fermín has already won a UEFA Under-21 European Championship and an Olympic gold medal, which shows his international projection. Meanwhile, at the club level, his brace against Real Madrid at Montjuïc was etched in the minds of culés as an unforgettable moment of the season.

| YouTube

the club's economic reality, always present

However, FC Barcelona remains affected by its financial situation. In order to strengthen the squad in other areas, such as right back or the forward line, the club may have to cash in on players who aren't considered essential. Fermín, despite his talent, isn't among the untouchables.

Deco and the sporting management are working against the clock to balance the books before June 30. This has put several footballers in the shop window, and one of the most sought-after in the market is precisely Fermín. Clubs like Chelsea have shown some curiosity about his situation, while in Spain his name has been linked with Atlético de Madrid.

| FC Barcelona, Germán Parga (FC Barcelona)

Fermín's competitive character is one of his main assets. He doesn't hide, he doesn't shrink, and he has an uncommon maturity for his age. On top of that, he has a remarkable ability to score from the second line, something increasingly valued in modern soccer.

the club doesn't rule him out, but he doesn't want to leave

According to journalists such as Helena Condis on El Partidazo de COPE, Barça wouldn't be opposed to his transfer if the financial offer is attractive enough. As of today, there is no evidence that Fermín intends to leave. In fact, his inner circle keeps that his desire is to stay at the club and continue growing.

As has happened before at Can Barça, the player's will isn't always decisive when the finances are tight. The market is unpredictable and there is still a long summer ahead.

an open ending... with a possible outcome

The culé fanbase still sees Fermín López as one of the pillars of the future. His commitment, dedication, and soccer level back him up. However, in the club's current context, emotions don't always prevail. Although nobody wants him to leave, if a good offer arrives, Barça could sell him.