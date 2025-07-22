Matteo Moretto confirms it: Rayo Vallecano wants to fish in Cádiz

The departure of one of their attacking figures has forced Rayo Vallecano to make a move in the transfer market. With the 2025/2026 season about to begin and the Conference League as a new international challenge, the Madrid team doesn't want to leave any loose ends. Raúl de Tomás's farewell to Qatar has left a gap in the forward line that urgently needs to be filled.

After days of analysis and discreet approaches, the sporting management has a new target. A name that was already on Rayo's radar three seasons ago and now returns with strength.

Rayo had already considered players like Álex Forés and Álvaro Rodríguez, but none of those options were convincing. Meanwhile, coach Íñigo Pérez only has Sergio Camello as a pure center forward. Etienne Eto’o could get some minutes, although his future is still hanging in the air due to the multiple offers he has received.

| Cádiz CF

In this scenario, the option of Chris Ramos emerges strongly, forward for Cádiz CF. His name has been confirmed by journalist Matteo Moretto as one of the main candidates to strengthen the Rayo attack. His experience in LaLiga, his imposing physique, and his ability to adapt to different attacking situations make him a very attractive profile.

The Cádiz-born forward has also caught the attention of a US team, but he doesn't quite like the idea of heading to MLS. Now, with Cádiz open to negotiations and the market entering its key phase, the path to Vallecas seems more plausible than ever.

An operation conditioned by the release clause

The main obstacle in this operation is financial. Chris Ramos's release clause amounts to €10 million, although this figure would be €20 million if Cádiz remained in the top division. Rayo, known for their restrained management and for not making exorbitant investments, doesn't plan to pay that amount.

However, Cádiz are showing a willingness to significantly lower that figure, even by half. This new scenario has been well received in Vallecas, where negotiations continue cautiously to close a strategic signing without unbalancing the accounts.

Cádiz are also looking at the Saudi market as another possible destination for the player. Imanol Alguacil, who now coaches in Arabia and shares a representation agency with the forward, could facilitate a possible transfer to the Asian country. For now, Rayo's interest seems the strongest.

The Rayo team has already brought in Luiz Felipe to strengthen the defense after Aridane's departure, and has confirmed the continuity of Gerard Gumbau, loaned again after his good performance. To these is added the arrival of goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, which shows that the club is shoring up key areas to compete on all three fronts in the new season.