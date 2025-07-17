Joan Laporta can't help it: A departure confirmed at Women's Barça

Calm has never been a constant in Women's Barça's locker room. Expectations for the Catalan club are always high, especially after a season that has mixed joy and unexpected changes. The current Liga F champion is used to reinventing itself and, once again, is forced to make important decisions to keep its dominance in Spanish and European women's soccer.

A summer of moves and new bets in the blaugrana squad

Just a few days before preseason begins, Women's Barça has confirmed several key changes in its squad. For weeks, there were rumors that this summer would be one of the busiest in recent years at the club, and the board has proved it. After several already known departures, the news of a new exit has become official and sets the course for Pere Romeu's new project.

Among all the departures from the squad, one has had a special impact on the fans, Bruna Vilamala's. The departure of a footballer who was trained from childhood at La Masia, a symbol of the blaugrana commitment to local talent, has stirred emotions both inside and outside the club. She is a versatile forward, able to adapt to different attacking positions, and who has experienced moments of glory as well as difficulty after a serious injury that halted her rise in the first team.

| FCB

During the last campaign, after seeking minutes in the English league on loan at Brighton, the player gained experience away from Barcelona, showing that she can perform in demanding contexts. However, the high competitive level and the presence of international stars at Barça have made her return to prominence difficult, motivating the decision to start a new chapter away from Catalonia.

Mexico, a new destination to keep growing at the elite level

The Catalan footballer is now starting an adventure abroad, specifically in Mexican soccer, where Club América has strongly backed her signing. The move, reported by specialized media and confirmed in recent hours, represents a sporting and personal challenge for a player who has dedicated her entire career to wearing the blaugrana jersey.

The agreement between Barça and Club América includes a two-season contract, which gives the footballer time to settle in and regain her form away from the media pressure of Barcelona. The presence of other former Barça players in the Mexican league, such as goalkeeper Sandra Paños, has positively influenced the decision, providing trust in the American project.

This departure is not the only one Barça has experienced this summer. The club has also made official the exit of key players such as Ingrid Engen, Fridolina Rolfö, Judit Pujols, and Ellie Roebuck. These changes force the coaching staff to readjust roles and look for reinforcements that will guarantee the competitive level of recent campaigns.