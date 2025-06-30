The 'top' signing Real Oviedo are considering for the goal: he comes from the Champions League

Soccer sometimes offers circular stories. In Oviedo, the recent promotion to the top division has sparked a wave of excitement that has crossed borders and social media. Proof of this is the post by the partner of a former blue footballer, emotionally celebrating the team's return to the highest category. An image of thousands of fans invading the Tartiere field, with flares and chants, sums up the euphoria of a city that is dreaming big again.

That dream could add a new chapter with the possible arrival of a goalkeeper who knows the club well and who now stands out in the Champions League. A keeper who already knows what it means to defend Real Oviedo's colors and who, from afar, keeps an eye on the club's progress, as shown by the public reaction of those closest to him.

Lunin, a real option for the carbayón goal

Among the names being mentioned to strengthen Oviedo's goal, one stands out for his past, his present, and the buzz he generates in the stands: Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian keeper, after his spell at the club several seasons ago, has established himself in the European elite and has gained experience at the highest level. However, his current situation, with competition from Courtois at Real Madrid, could open the door for his departure. This is information from Radio Televisión Pública de Asturias.

| YouTube, XCatalunya, Real Madrid

The possibility of a return to Oviedo would not be just a sporting matter. At the Tartiere, his name is synonymous with security and commitment. Lunin left his mark during his previous spell, playing a leading role in key moments and connecting with a fanbase that never forgets those who give everything for the badge. His signing, in this context, sounds like a strategic move that would raise the team's level in a season full of challenges as they return to the elite a quarter of a century later.

While it is true that the Ukrainian renewed his contract with the Castellana club just a few months ago, the limited playing time on the horizon may be making him reconsider his future. He knows that Courtois will be the starting goalkeeper for Xabi Alonso both in LaLiga and in the Champions League. Therefore, Lunin will only have the Copa left, which for Real Madrid doesn't begin until January.

Excitement in Oviedo

The arrival of a goalkeeper with Champions League experience represents an immediate quality boost for any squad. Lunin, used to high-pressure matches and defending goals under pressure, could provide that extra experience so needed by a newly promoted team. His presence would help consolidate a defense in the midst of adapting to the top division and, at the same time, would send a clear message: Oviedo want to compete and do so with guarantees.

Beyond the technical aspects, there is a sentimental factor that could prove decisive. The reaction of those close to him, celebrating the promotion through social media, is proof that the bond with the club is still alive. The fans know it and the locker room itself would value having a reference both on and off the field.