Real Betis protect themselves: there's already a plan B in case they don't secure Antony's signing

At Benito Villamarín they don't want to leave any loose ends. Although the main target to strengthen the right wing is still Antony Matheus dos Santos, current Manchester United player, the sports management led by Manu Fajardo is covering their backs in case negotiations don't come to a successful conclusion.

Antony remains the priority... but time is running out

The Brazilian has left a very good impression during his loan spell. With 9 goals, 5 assists, and a penalty won in 26 matches, he has won over the fans and earned the coaching staff's trust. However, talks with Manchester United for a continued stay—whether through a full or shared ownership—are still ongoing and there are no guarantees of an immediate agreement.

While some Betis executives are optimistic, others urge caution to avoid creating false expectations. Therefore, while the club tries to finalize Antony's signing, they have already started to seriously consider alternative names to fill that right flank of the attack, especially if the Brazilian ultimately doesn't remain in the squad.

The profile Pellegrini is looking for

Coach Manuel Pellegrini has a clear tactical preference: he likes inverted wingers, that is, right-footed players on the left and left-footed players on the right. In that sense, if Antony doesn't arrive, they don't plan to spend two top roster spots on that wing.

If a high-profile player comes, he will be a starter. If not, two more modest reinforcements could arrive to fill the gap. Names like Moro or Bryan Zaragoza have started to be mentioned for the left wing, which leaves the other side open for a reinforcement. That's where an emerging figure from South American soccer comes into play.

Plan B: a Chilean talent on the radar

According to information from Chile and echoed by the outlet "Footboom", Darío Osorio would be one of the players being monitored by Betis. He is a 21-year-old left-footed winger from Chile who prefers to play on the right, in the style of Antony or former Betis player Luiz Henrique.

Osorio currently plays for Danish club Midtjylland, which paid €5.2 million for him to Universidad de Chile two seasons ago. Since his arrival in Europe, he has already played 63 official matches, with 15 goals and 5 assists, impressive numbers for a young player on the rise.

In the last season, he scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 39 matches, which has attracted the attention not only of Betis, but also of other clubs like Olympique de Marseille. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is around €8 million, although his contract with the Danish club runs until 2028.

Youth, potential, and international experience

Another factor in Osorio's favor is his international experience. At 21 years old, he already has 15 appearances with the Chilean senior national team, after having played at all youth levels. His progress has been steady, and scouts consider him one of the country's top emerging talents.

A young, affordable option with a profile that fits perfectly into the Chilean coach's plans. It wouldn't be the first time Pellegrini has chosen a compatriot to strengthen his squad. Yes, even though the name still sounds distant to many, this talented winger who could wear the green and white... is named Darío Osorio.