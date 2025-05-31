'Top' signing for Deportivo de la Coruña: They don't want him in La Liga

It's not always easy to make bold moves when it comes to rebuilding a defense, but summer at Riazor promises movement. Deportivo de la Coruña faces a new transfer window with the need to find a center-back who brings leadership, experience, and above all, a track record in major matches. Pablo Martínez's recent departure forces the club to aim high in the market, and there is no shortage of rumors pointing to a signing from the Primera División that could change the defensive solidity of the Galician team.

After a season marked by inconsistency, Deportivo de la Coruña seeks to leave uncertainty behind and strengthen its project to return to the elite of Spanish football. Óscar Gilsanz's arrival hasn't been able to prevent a complicated end to the season, with the team settled in the lower-mid table of LaLiga Hypermotion, far from the goal of fighting for promotion. In addition, the defense has been one of the Achilles' heels.

This situation has led the sporting management to activate the search for a reliable defender. Aridane's name, a center-back with extensive experience in Primera, has started to gain traction as a possible star signing, given the lack of contract renewal at his current club and Dépor's clear interest. This has been reported by the portal Estadio Deportivo.

| Twitter

Career of a veteran of Spanish football

The transfer market often offers unique opportunities for clubs that know how to look beyond the cold numbers. In Aridane's case, experience is a key asset. The defender has worn historic jerseys in Spanish football, such as Osasuna, Cádiz, Granada, and, most recently, Rayo Vallecano. His last move was from the Navarrese club to the Vallecas team, for one million euros, in the summer of 2023.

The player himself has shown at Rayo Vallecano that, despite being over thirty, he keeps a high competitive level. In fact, he has played 4 of the last 5 matches of the season with the Madrid team, showing reliability in key moments. This performance has sparked Dépor's interest, which needs a leader in the back line and someone to help the young talents in the squad grow.

The fact that Rayo Vallecano hasn't made a formal contract renewal offer to Aridane opens the door to his departure and, therefore, to the dream of seeing him wear the blue and white. According to outlets such as Onda Cero, Deportivo de la Coruña has already initiated contacts to explore his arrival, aware that the player will have more offers on the table thanks to his experience in Primera.

However, other outlets still don't rule out that the Vallecas club will offer a contract extension to the defender from Tuineje. Meanwhile, he, of course, prioritizes staying with the team of the sash, especially after the historic qualification for Europe. Only if Rayo ultimately decides that their paths part ways here would he begin to consider Hypermotion options.