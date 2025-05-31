There is no respite for Míchel: New offeror for Miguel Gutiérrez, strong bid

Football doesn't understand pauses, not even when the season ends and the lights go out in the stadiums. In fact, for some teams, the most intense work shifts to the offices, where every decision can shape the club's future. This is the scenario Girona currently faces, one of last year's breakout teams in LaLiga, although a disappointment this past season. Now it must face a summer full of uncertainty in the transfer market.

There are several fronts open from northern Catalonia for this summer transfer window. Both in the area of sales and arrivals, since it's clear that something must change to avoid repeating such a dismal season as the one that just ended. Moreover, everything indicates that they could lose one of the team's most sought-after players, Miguel Gutiérrez.

Since his arrival at Girona in the summer of 2022, the Madrid native has established himself as one of LaLiga's left backs with the greatest potential. His ability to join the flank, provide depth, and create danger with precise crosses has made him a key piece in Míchel's system.

Suitors multiply: Italy takes the lead

Although interest from Premier League and Bundesliga teams has been present in recent transfer windows, it's in Serie A where Miguel Gutiérrez's name has gained the most traction in recent days. Sports media in Italy, as reported by @diarioas on Twitter and other specialized publications, indicate that Napoli and Juventus have been studying the operation for weeks. Both are looking to strengthen the left side of their defense for next season, and the player's profile fits perfectly with their tactical needs.

The possible departure of Cambiaso at Juventus —linked to Manchester City— could accelerate the Turin club's offensive, while Napoli aims to renew its backline to compete for the Scudetto again. However, the latest to join the race is AC Milan, which is already preparing for Theo Hernández's succession.

Meanwhile, it seems that, according to the Portuguese sports press, Benfica would also be interested in Miguel Gutiérrez; in this case, to replace Álvaro Carreras. The Galician has practically finalized his move to Real Madrid and the Eagles have considered the Madrid native to fill his spot in the team. Let's remember that the Lisbon club has ended this season without major titles after being surpassed by Sporting both in the league and in the Taça.

Economic keys and transfer options

Girona, aware of the economic potential of the operation, doesn't plan to give away one of its most valuable players. The Catalan club paid about four million euros to Real Madrid for the transfer in 2022, but the Madrid entity retained 50% of the rights and a buy-back option. Currently, Miguel Gutiérrez's release clause stands at 35 million euros, although the real figures in a negotiation would be around 18-25 million according to the latest market reports.

This means that any major transfer would leave a significant amount for Girona's coffers, although half would go to Real Madrid. This point, along with the growing demand from major European clubs, puts the Catalan club in a strong negotiating position, which could expect a real auction in the coming weeks.