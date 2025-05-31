COPE denies it, Joan García will not play for Barça: 'He is going to sign for...'

The arrival of summer brings with it one of the most exciting transfer windows in recent memory for goalkeepers in the culé environment. In recent days, one of the names that has caused the most buzz in LaLiga and the Premier League is Joan García, current Espanyol goalkeeper and one of the season's revelations between the posts. His future, despite all the leaks and headlines, has taken an unexpected turn following the decisive information revealed in the last few hours by Cadena COPE.

In recent days, Joan García has been the talk of the town in Barcelona and Spanish football. His season with Espanyol has been brilliant, and several major clubs, both domestic and international, have shown interest in his services. The most talked-about rumor has been that of FC Barcelona, a team looking to strengthen its goalkeeping position after the likely departure of Iñaki Peña, the uncertainty surrounding Szczesny, and doubts about Ter Stegen's level.

The possibility of seeing a goalkeeper trained at Espanyol defending the eternal rival's goal has sparked all kinds of debates, tensions, and even anger among the perico community. Many media outlets have even claimed that Barça's offer was already on the table and that the signing was a matter of days. Joan García himself, in his most recent press appearances, has not closed the door to a move, thus fueling uncertainty and speculation.

| RCDE

But it was not only the blaugrana club that was paying attention to the young goalkeeper's situation. Other European teams, including Arsenal and several Premier League sides, have explored Joan García's contractual situation. All reports agreed on a key point: the player wants a destination where he can be the starter and continue his development, without being relegated to the bench.

COPE's bomb: "He's not going to play for Barça, he's going to sign for a Premier League team"

The twist in the story came in the last few hours, when journalist Quique Iglesias, through the program "El Partidazo de COPE," categorically denied any kind of negotiation between Joan García and FC Barcelona. According to his words: "Under no circumstances is he going to play for Barça. I'm staking my credibility. I'm telling you from a top source, he's going to sign for a Premier League team. Initially, they say Newcastle, but the matter will be solved soon. Where he's not going to play is at Barça. I'm putting my hand in the fire."

This message, which has spread like wildfire across social media and sports media, is a cold shower for those who considered the deal with the Catalan club a done deal. COPE's version also fits the market trend, where more and more Spanish footballers are choosing to try their luck in England, especially at clubs with ambitious projects like Newcastle or Arsenal.

If this transfer is confirmed, Joan García would face the biggest challenge of his career. The Premier League is a competition that demands the most from goalkeepers, both physically and mentally, and rewards those who show character and consistency. Newcastle appears as the main candidate to complete the signing, although last-minute moves from other teams interested in strengthening their goalkeeping position can't be ruled out.

Additionally, at St James' Park he will be able to play in the Champions League and will not face as fierce competition for the starting spot as he would at Barça or Arsenal. The club from the northeast of England is reportedly considering changing its goalkeeper and letting Nick Pope leave, so Joan García would have a clear path to the starting position. However, for now, he would not share a locker room with any other Spanish footballer.