Tomás Roncero surprises with a statement about an FC Barcelona player

The return of televised debates on El Chiringuito will still have to wait a few weeks, but that doesn't stop controversies from continuing to arise. This time, the main character has been, of course, Tomás Roncero, known for his strong Madridist views and his ability to spark conversation about national soccer.

The contributor to "El Chiringuito" has set social media ablaze after posting his ranking of the most outstanding goalkeepers of the 2024/25 season on the show's official account. His list has caused an intense debate on TikTok, especially because of an unexpected choice related to FC Barcelona, which has surprised even his most regular followers.

It's not common to see a Barça goalkeeper in Roncero's personal Top 5. It's even less common considering his career has been so closely tied to defending Madridist colors in every debate. However, the journalist didn't hesitate to include Wojciech Szczęsny, the Polish goalkeeper signed last summer by the Catalan club, among the five best of the season. "He's a curious guy, he smokes his cigarettes... He's curious," he explained.

Szczesny, renewed

The decision has drawn attention for several reasons. Szczęsny, who initially signed for just one season after leaving Juventus, convinced the club with his consistency and leadership between the posts, earning a two-year extension. Despite that, everything suggests that this season he'll start as Joan García's backup, although the uncertainty about Ter Stegen's future keeps the hierarchy between the posts at Barça hanging in the air.

In his remarks, Roncero highlighted the Polish goalkeeper's peculiar character, even mentioning his well-known fondness for tobacco as a personal curiosity. Beyond the anecdote, the panelist valued Szczęsny's performance during the last season, adding him to a list that also includes Donnarumma, Sommer, Courtois, and David Raya.

Reactions on social media

The video of Tomás Roncero has garnered thousands of reactions on TikTok and other platforms. Many followers of "El Chiringuito" have appreciated the panelist's objective recognition, beyond his well-known passion for Real Madrid. "For the first time I agree with him," could be read among the most prominent comments, reflecting the fans' surprise and approval.

This kind of mention not only fuels the soccer debate during the summer, but also highlights the importance of keeping the demands and level of competition high in such a crucial position as goalkeeper. In an FC Barcelona undergoing reconstruction, with an eye on regaining their best form, having several goalkeepers among the best in Europe is essential.