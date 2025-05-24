Tomás Roncero provokes Barça after losing the Women's Champions League final

The 2024/25 Women's Champions League season has delivered one of the most impactful and talked-about episodes in recent years. In a final held at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon before more than 38,000 spectators, pressure and excitement were guaranteed. The match represented a historic opportunity for FC Barcelona's women's team to consolidate its hegemony in Europe. However, the outcome was not what the blaugranas expected, and far from going unnoticed, the defeat has caused a wide range of reactions in the football environment, including on social media, where the rivalry between fans often reaches its peak.

Tomás Roncero's tweet: celebration and mockery in equal parts

Amid the commotion after the final whistle, one of the most viral reactions was from the well-known Madridist journalist Tomás Roncero. Through his official profile on X (formerly Twitter), Roncero did not hesitate to congratulate the European champions, Arsenal, with a clear message: "CONGRATULATIONS CHAMPIONS!!!" accompanied by the official "Champions 2024/25" poster published by the London club.

The post, which already has thousands of interactions, references the eternal rivalry between both clubs and reinforces the 'anti-Barça' narrative so common in the Madridist press. Roncero, known for not missing an opportunity to fuel the football rivalry, took advantage of the blaugrana setback to join the wave of ironic and sarcastic messages that flooded social media after the unexpected result.

This is how the match went

FC Barcelona arrived in Lisbon as the clear favorite. Not only were they defending the title, but they had shown tactical and technical superiority over most European rivals throughout the season. However, Arsenal knew how to resist and punish the Catalans' mistakes, with an outstanding defensive performance and a strategic approach that disarmed Pere Romeu's team.

The only goal of the match came in the final stretch, scored by the Swede Blackstenius, after a precise assist from Mead. That goal not only decided the match but also marked the second European title for the Gunners, eighteen years after their first continental crown. Barça, despite dominating during several phases of the match and having clear chances —including a shot to the crossbar by Pina—, failed to overcome the English wall.

The blaugrana defeat was a cold shower for the Culé fans, who held onto the hope of an epic comeback until the last minute. The chants in the stands and the support of the followers were not enough to overturn the score. Meanwhile, on social media, the rival fans did not waste time. Messages of humor, memes, and ironic comments circulated rapidly, with Roncero's tweet standing out as one of the most shared and debated of the night.