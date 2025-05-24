VAR file rules on the penalty awarded to Espanyol: Leganés, outraged

The controversy shakes the conclusion of LaLiga again after the decisive match between Espanyol and UD Las Palmas, a game in which the referee's intervention was the absolute protagonist. The penalty awarded in the 65th minute, which was converted by Javi Puado and opened the door to salvation for Espanyol, has sparked a wave of protests among Leganés supporters and caused an intense debate on social media. Archivo VAR, one of the most followed and consulted accounts for reviewing controversial plays, has ruled: it was not a penalty.

A play under scrutiny: the penalty that decided a season

It was the 63rd minute when an action inside Las Palmas's area completely changed the script of the afternoon. Alejo Vélez, Espanyol's forward, contested a loose ball with Essugo. In the action, the Las Palmas player tried to clear the ball, but Vélez fell to the ground after contact. The referee did not hesitate and pointed to the penalty spot to the disbelief of the visitors and the euphoria of the local crowd. The decision, briefly reviewed by VAR, was upheld without the referee going to the screen.

This penalty, converted by Puado, opened the scoring and was key for Espanyol to ultimately achieve permanence. Meanwhile, Leganés, which had done its homework against Valladolid, was condemned to Segunda División, further igniting the spirits among its fans and environment.

Archivo VAR: "IT'S NOT A PENALTY"

The play has been analyzed in detail on social media. Archivo VAR, which has thousands of followers and usually provides technical insight on this type of action, published a forceful tweet accompanied by images of the decisive moment: "VAR washed its hands in the Espanyol - Las Palmas that decided the relegation. Vélez collides with Essugo's leg, which is in front of him. IT'S NOT A PENALTY. The defender has the position won, and it's the forward who makes contact with him.".

The message has had a significant impact and has fueled the fire of controversy, generating hundreds of comments, shares, and debates about the refereeing work at the end of the championship. In the images attached to the tweet, the exact moment of contact and the position of both players can be seen, providing arguments to those who believe the action should have been thoroughly reviewed.

Reaction in Butarque: indignation and lament in Leganés

The reaction in the Leganés environment was not long in coming. The penalty called in Cornellà has overshadowed Leganés's clear victory against Valladolid and has provoked a flood of messages on Twitter and other platforms. Several Leganés supporters have shared Archivo VAR's analysis as a reference to support their criticisms.

Espanyol, meanwhile, celebrates permanence after an afternoon of maximum tension and suffering. However, the refereeing controversy will mark the memory of a day that should have been solved on the field and will now be analyzed for weeks in discussions and debates.