This is how he responds to criticism, goodbye to Real Madrid: Getafe and Rayo want to sign him

In the elite of Spanish soccer, the demands and pressure on Real Madrid's young talents are at their highest. Sometimes, a single play can shape the perception that fans have of a prospect, especially in high-profile matches like a Clásico against Barça. However, in recent years, it has been shown that many academy players find outside the white club the opportunities they lack in the first team. This season, two top-flight teams such as Getafe and Rayo Vallecano are keeping a close eye on Víctor Muñoz's future, one of the revelations from La Fábrica, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

Real Madrid, always in search of titles and aiming to keep their competitiveness, are facing the final stretch of the season, or the start of the new one, with their sights set on the Club World Cup. Although the squad list hasn't been officially announced yet, everything suggests that the young Barcelona forward will be included in Xabi Alonso's final list. The first team's situation, with a forward line full of established names and high-profile signings, makes minutes a real challenge for academy players, who must seize every opportunity to convince the new coaching staff.

His time at youth teams such as Damm, Barça, and Sant Gabriel, and his development at Valdebebas, have made him one of the standout names of the season in the white academy. Despite the criticism received after missing a clear chance against Barça in the last Clásico, he has continued to show his potential and ability to overcome adversity. Social media witnessed the harshness of the comments, even forcing the footballer to limit interaction on his profiles.

| Instagram

statistics and performance at La Fábrica

The projection of this striker hasn't gone unnoticed. At just 21 years old, he has been one of the top scorers for the Madrid reserve team, recording 11 goals and 7 assists throughout the season. These numbers have been enough for both Getafe and Rayo Vallecano, who regularly focus on Real Madrid academy players, to show their interest in acquiring his services for the upcoming summer transfer window.

In LaLiga, his participation with the first team has been limited to two matches, totaling 34 minutes (34 min) split between the Clásico and the match against Sevilla, a modest figure but one that has been enough for other clubs to spot his potential. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are already considering possible departures so the forward can continue his professional growth away from the capital.

getafe and rayo vallecano, on the hunt for young talent

Both Getafe and Rayo Vallecano have shown in recent years that they are ideal destinations for young players seeking minutes in the top division. Rayo, under the direction of Iñigo Pérez and with David Cobeño in charge of signings, have already secured additions from the white club such as Jesús Vallejo and continue to bet on players who know the pressure of big stages. It's no coincidence that the Vallecas side finished the season qualifying for European competition and are looking to keep strengthening the squad with emerging talent.

Meanwhile, Getafe remain true to their style of seeking footballers with hunger and potential, capable of quickly adapting to the defensive rigor and intensity demanded by José Bordalás. The profile of the Barcelona forward fits both projects, as he can play both as a central striker and as a winger, providing speed, dribbling, and presence in the box.