Bad news for Gabi: Levante ruins Real Zaragoza's plans

Returning to the top tier is always a challenge for any club, but it also opens the door to new opportunities and moves in the transfer market. In this context, Levante has taken the first decisive step to strengthen their squad and establish themselves in LaLiga after their recent promotion. The Valencian club hasn't wasted any time making their intentions clear and, in doing so, has left Real Zaragoza without one of the players who had accumulated the most minutes in recent months. He was also one of the most desired signings of the summer.

Real Zaragoza loses one of their most reliable pillars from the second half of the season

Since Gabi arrived on the bench, Real Zaragoza experienced a notable improvement in their play, largely supported by the performance of a midfielder who became a key piece. The footballer, who arrived on loan in January, quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff and the Aragonese fans. His versatility allowed him to perform both in midfield and in defense, becoming the wildcard that the blanquillo team needed to secure their place in the Second Division.

During his brief stay at La Romareda, Kervin Arriaga played in 17 official matches and left his mark with a goal in the classic against Huesca, a goal that was celebrated as one of the season's highlights. However, despite Gabi and the sporting management's desire to keep him, the financial conditions set for his purchase proved to be an insurmountable obstacle. The maño club tried to renegotiate the terms until the last moment, but the footballer and his entourage's position was clear: to seek a destination in the elite.

Levante moves ahead in the market and completes a signing that changes their roadmap

Levante's strategy after their promotion to the First Division was to strengthen all lines, especially the midfield, with footballers who have international experience. After weeks of negotiations, the granota club officially announced today the signing of Kervin Arriaga, the Honduran midfielder who was owned by Partizán de Belgrado. The deal was closed at around €500,000 plus a percentage of a future sale, and the player has signed for three seasons, until 2028.

Arriaga, nicknamed "El Misilito" for his powerful shot and physical prowess, was one of the most desired names in the market. Osasuna and other teams also showed interest, but Levante's project and the chance to compete in the First Division were decisive for his decision. His arrival marks the first reinforcement of the new granota cycle and gives clues about the ambition of a club that doesn't want to settle for just fighting to stay up.

Gabi and Real Zaragoza will have to reinvent themselves after the unexpected departure

For Real Zaragoza, the footballer's departure is a setback in the middle of the planning phase. Gabi thus loses a player he relied on in almost every match and who fit perfectly into his system. Now, the club will have to look in the market for a similar profile, capable of providing balance and commitment both in defensive and offensive duties.

Meanwhile, Arriaga had already said goodbye weeks ago to the Zaragoza fans through social media, thanking them for the treatment he received and assuring that his time at La Romareda was "short, but very intense." The Honduran, who is currently playing in the Gold Cup with his national team, faces a new challenge in the elite of Spanish soccer and will be one of the names to watch in the upcoming LaLiga season.