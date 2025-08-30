Surreal attack by Francesco Totti against Leo Messi

Francesco Totti has made headlines again with a controversial statement about Leo Messi. The historic Roma captain claimed that the Argentine wouldn't have won any Ballon d'Or awards if he had played his entire career with Roma. His words have sparked a new debate in the world of soccer.

The former Italian forward, considered a legend for his loyalty to Roma, surprised many by questioning the Argentine star's merits. Messi, with eight Ballon d'Or awards, is considered by many to be the best player in history. However, Totti has introduced doubt about the competitive context.

"In Roma, Messi would have zero Ballon d'Or awards"

In an interview given to the Que Viva el Fútbol podcast, Totti was blunt: "Put Messi in Roma for 25 years and tell me how many Ballon d'Or awards he'd win. Ten? No. Do you know how many? Zero." The phrase, shared by thousands of users on social media, has caused a flood of mixed reactions.

| Canva

Totti's argument focuses on the difference between playing for a club like Barcelona and playing for one with less international weight. According to him, the context, teammates, and media exposure directly influence the ability to win individual awards.

From admirer to unexpected critic

What is surprising is that Totti had always shown admiration for Messi. A few years ago, he even said that the Argentine was the only one worthy of wearing Roma's legendary "10". Now, with his latest words, he seems to have wanted to highlight the influence of context on individual awards.

| F.C. Barcelona, Instagram, XCatalunya

Totti claims that talent alone isn't enough. In his view, the competitive environment and collective titles are decisive. "Messi at Barcelona won everything, and that gave him Ballon d'Or awards. At Roma, the story would have been different," he explained.

Messi, the eternal debate about greatness

The statements have reopened an endless discussion in the world of soccer. To what extent do collective titles determine individual awards? Messi won most of his Ballon d'Or awards thanks to his performance and the titles he achieved with Barcelona.

His seasons with Guardiola, alongside Xavi and Iniesta, marked an unrepeatable era. But voices like Totti's raise the question: what would have happened in a team without that dominance? The comparison with his own career reinforces the Roman ex-footballer's view.

Reactions on social media and in the world of soccer

After the interview, thousands of fans reacted on social media. Some defended Totti's position, arguing that soccer depends on the environment. Others harshly criticized him, recalling that Messi also excelled with Argentina, winning Copa América and the World Cup.

Fellow professionals also shared their opinions. Some former footballers consider the comment unfair, pointing out that Messi is a unique talent who would have stood out on any team. Others believe that Totti reflects a reality: the visibility of major clubs multiplies the chances of winning awards.

A new chapter in the eternal comparison

The debate about Messi's Ballon d'Or awards seems endless. Each new statement from historic figures adds fuel to the fire. Totti, with his experience and career, wanted to make it clear that context is decisive in modern soccer.

Messi will continue to be considered by many as the best player in history. But Totti's words will always remind us that greatness isn't measured only by talent, but also by where and with whom you play. There, the difference between Roma and Barcelona was abysmal.