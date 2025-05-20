Ramón Álvarez de Mon explodes against Real Madrid during the match against Sevilla

The final stretch of the season is usually marked by matches where the motivation of the teams varies according to their pending objectives. However, when it comes to Real Madrid, the demand never decreases, regardless of what is at stake. The recent match at the Sánchez-Pizjuán against Sevilla, with Los Blancos already without significant qualifying options, has left a worrying image regarding the team's attitude and play. Social media has witnessed the indignation of many fans and journalists, and among them, the voice of Ramón Álvarez de Mon stood out, who did not hesitate to describe the development of the match as "infamous."

A match without tension or brilliance: the context of a Madrid without objectives

The duel against Sevilla was presented as a formality for Real Madrid, which is already focused on the next season and the farewell of Carlo Ancelotti, scheduled for Saturday against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabéu. However, Madridists had the moral obligation to offer an image in line with their history and their badge. What was seen on the field, however, was a flat team, lacking intensity and devoid of ideas in attack, even playing a large part of the match with a numerical advantage after the expulsions of Loïc Badé and Isaac Romero.

The apathy and the sluggish pace of the match quickly transferred to social media, where the white community did not take long to express their disappointment at the lack of ambition and football shown by Ancelotti's team.

[IMAGE]{1026844}[/IMAGE]

Ramón Álvarez de Mon's analysis: "It's being infamous"

Ramón Álvarez de Mon, a renowned sports journalist and one of the most followed analysts by the Merengue fans, perfectly summarized the feeling of the stands on his Twitter account: "How unnecessary this match is. It's being infamous." The message, published while Real Madrid was unable to overcome a Sevilla with nine players, quickly went viral, surpassing 65,000 views in just a few minutes.

It is not common for a figure so close to the club's environment to use such strong terms to refer to the team's performance. Álvarez de Mon's tweet is, in this case, the reflection of a widespread frustration among those who expected much more from the team in one of the last commitments of the season.

Offensive problems and lack of alternatives in attack

Álvarez de Mon's criticism doesn't come out of nowhere. Real Madrid once again evidenced its offensive shortcomings against a depleted opponent. Without Vinícius or Rodrygo, and with a forward line that depends almost exclusively on Mbappé, Ancelotti's team was unable to open the scoring until the 75th minute. The dominance of possession never translated into clear chances, and the atmosphere at the Sánchez-Pizjuán itself was imbued with a sense of tedium, barely altered by the late goals from Mbappé and Bellingham.

The absence of tactical variations and the lack of depth were once again protagonists in a match that, in the eyes of the fans and the specialized press, was unnecessary on the calendar.