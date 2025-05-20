The funny images of Lamine Yamal's brother 'running away' from Cat

The celebration of FC Barcelona's league title in Montjuïc left us with unforgettable images, not only of the players and the coaching staff, but also of their families, who took over the field and starred in moments as spontaneous as they were endearing. Among them, one of the most talked-about episodes was the amusing encounter between Keyne, Lamine Yamal's younger brother, and Cat, the popular mascot of the blaugrana club.

A scene that conquered social media

It all began when Lamine Yamal, one of the season's main protagonists, decided to bring his brother Keyne closer to Barça's mascot on the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium field. In the images, the young blaugrana player can be seen holding Keyne and encouraging him to greet Cat. The little one, with his usual boldness, high-fives the big yellow mascot, bringing smiles to both the fans in the stands and those following the celebration on television and social media.

However, the situation didn't end there. After the first contact, and when Lamine left Keyne on the ground to continue playing, the mascot Cat made a sudden gesture that ended up surprising the little one. Keyne reacted in the most natural way possible: he ran away at full speed, unleashing laughter from those who witnessed the scene live and from thousands of users on the internet.

[IMAGE]{1026622}[/IMAGE]

The most human side of the blaugrana celebrations

This amusing escape quickly became one of the most shared videos of the celebration, highlighting once again the family atmosphere that prevails in Barça's squad. Far from the pressures and tension of competition, the club transforms during these festivities into a space where players can enjoy with their loved ones, leaving spontaneous and heartwarming moments.

The presence of Cat, the club's mascot, is always an incentive for the little ones. However, this time, the mascot's enthusiasm proved to be too much for little Keyne, who starred in a true "escape" that fans haven't stopped commenting on social media. The innocent and funny reaction of Lamine Yamal's brother serves as a reminder that behind sporting success there are also everyday stories, smiles, and family anecdotes that make soccer something much bigger.

The scene starring Keyne and Cat is just one of the many that made clear the great atmosphere and unity that FC Barcelona is experiencing at the moment. Details like these not only humanize the players but also connect the club with its fans, showing that the happiness of the locker room also involves the little ones at home.

Thus, the images of Keyne running away from the mascot Cat will be remembered as one of the most amusing moments of the blaugrana party in Montjuïc. A celebration that, beyond titles and statistics, was also a family and genuinely emotional party.