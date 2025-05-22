Barça on alert: Jorge Mendes breaks his silence on Lamine Yamal

FC Barcelona is in the midst of future planning. With Hansi Flick settled on the bench and a squad that has demonstrated its level, the club is working to ensure the continuity of its most promising talents. One of them, perhaps the most important, is Lamine Yamal.

At just 17 years old, the winger is already a reality in the first team and has sparked interest across Europe. But Barça is not willing to let him go. This Thursday, a key summit took place. Lamine and his agent, Jorge Mendes, had lunch together at La Bonaigua restaurant in Sant Just Desvern. An informal meeting, but full of significance.

A meal worth millions

Upon leaving the restaurant, several media outlets were waiting for statements from the Portuguese agent, known for representing stars like Cristiano Ronaldo or Bernardo Silva. And Mendes did not disappoint with his words. With a calm but confident tone, he confirmed that the renewal is very close. "Of course he's going to renew, there won't be any problem.

He's happy. He's going to renew soon, rest assured," he stated. The gesture of both as they left the venue was one of total complicity. There were no long faces or tension: everything points to the negotiations being very advanced and that the official announcement is a matter of days.

Barça is clear: he must be secured

From the culé board, the order is firm. Joan Laporta wants to finalize Lamine's new contract as soon as possible, and the conversations have accelerated with Mendes's express trip and his advisors to Barcelona. The extension, according to various sources, could extend the link until 2030.

Additionally, an astronomical release clause and a progressive salary improvement in line with his growing role in the team are being considered. The club is fully aware that Lamine is a strategic asset. Not only for what he contributes now, but for what he represents in the long term in terms of sports, image, and global projection.

Jorge Mendes's resounding praise

Beyond the confirmation of the renewal, what has caused the greatest impact are Mendes's own statements about his client's level. "He's the best in the world and he's going to be a Ballon d'Or," he stated without hesitation. The agent added that "the difference with other players is very big. And it's not just me saying it: everyone says it.

And Barça knows it too." A statement that has sparked the imagination of the culé fans. It's not the first time Lamine has been talked about in those terms, but hearing it from Mendes, one of the most influential agents in the world, adds a very significant symbolic weight.

The detail that confirms his destiny

However, the most important thing is not in the words, but in a gesture. According to Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal has already signed the pre-renewal agreement with FC Barcelona this week. That document seals his continuity until 2030 and puts an end to any speculation about a departure.

The young star will continue wearing the blaugrana. This strategic move ensures the future of one of the most promising talents in world football. In times of financial uncertainty, Barça has managed to secure its jewel... and with it, part of its identity.