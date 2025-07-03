Mourning in soccer: Diogo Jota from Liverpool dies, he played for Atlético de Madrid

A chilling silence has shaken the world of soccer this morning. A heartbreaking piece of news that leaves more questions than answers, instilling a deep sadness in fans and colleagues alike. A Liverpool player who had played for Atlético de Madrid lost his life on a road in Zamora.

A-52 in Zamora

Authorities have confirmed that, at around 12:40 a.m. on July 3, 2025, a rental Lamborghini traveling along mile 40 (kilómetro 65) of the A-52 highway, in the municipality of Cernadilla (Zamora), veered off the road after a possible tire blowout during an overtaking maneuver. The vehicle struck the shoulder and immediately caught fire.

Inside were Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, 28 years old—Liverpool FC star—and his brother André Filipe, 25, a footballer for Penafiel in Portugal's second division. Both were found lifeless, burned, which determined that they died instantly. His brother André, an attacking midfielder trained at Porto and Penafiel, 25 years old, was his most loyal companion off the field.

Firefighters and Guardia Civil

Guardia Civil and firefighters from Zamora went to the scene of the accident, followed by ambulances from 112 Castilla y León, but the damage caused by the fire prevented any effective medical intervention.

The bodies of both brothers were taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Zamora for identification through DNA testing, due to the condition in which the bodies were found.

At the best moment of his career (professional and personal)

Diogo Jota, born December 4, 1996 in Porto, began his career at Paços de Ferreira. He later signed for Atlético de Madrid, although he never debuted, and had loan spells at Porto and Wolverhampton, with whom he rose to the elite. In 2020, he joined Liverpool, where he excelled with 65 goals in 182 appearances, helping the club win the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. He also played for Atlético de Madrid.

With the Portuguese national team, he earned 49 caps and was a key piece in Portugal's two consecutive UEFA Nations League victories (2019 and 2025).

Mourning in Liverpool

Liverpool FC, according to their official statement, is "devastated" and has asked for respect for the privacy of the families cadenaser.com. The Portuguese Football Federation stated: "We've lost two champions... irreparable losses." A minute of silence was also announced before the women's Euro Cup match between Spain and Portugal. Portugal's President, Luis Montenegro, expressed his deep sorrow by granting a well-deserved tribute.

Footballers also say goodbye to them

Teammates, historic clubs such as Porto and Wolverhampton, and players like Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, or Piers Morgan, mourned the news, describing Jota as a "fantastic player" and "an extraordinary person."

This event deeply shakes world soccer. Diogo Jota, at 28 years old, symbolized humility and effort: from Gondomar to Anfield, with a brilliant record and a promising future. His sudden disappearance, along with his brother, leaves a void in the football family and reinforces a vital message: the fragility of life, even for those who shine at the highest level.

Beyond the tribute, this accident once again raises awareness about road safety, the risks of speed, and the devastating consequences of a simple mechanical failure.