Sevilla celebrate Leicester's relegation: signing in sight

European soccer never ceases to surprise, and sometimes unexpected moves in the major leagues can open doors that seemed closed. The recent fall of a historic English soccer club has led people in Nervión to talk once again about a very familiar name and, above all, about a market opportunity that could define the summer for Sevilla FC.

Leicester and a relegation that changes the market

Leicester City's relegation has caused a real earthquake in the Premier League, and its consequences can be felt beyond the British Isles. In Sevilla FC's case, the news has caused immediate interest, since it directly affects a footballer who left his mark at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and whose future is once again on the table.

The English club's situation after relegation is delicate. Inevitably, the Foxes will lose several key players. In this scenario, Sevilla FC is keeping a close eye on any movement and could take advantage of the situation to negotiate more favorable terms in a signing that seemed impossible just a few months ago.

| @sevillafc

Soumaré, a feasible option to strengthen the midfield

One of the main objectives of Sevilla's sporting management remains to strengthen the midfield. Recent experience has shown that the team needs muscle, range, and versatility in that area to compete at the highest level. In this regard, Boubakary Soumaré's profile fits perfectly with the club's current needs.

The French midfielder, who already wore Sevilla's jersey during the 2023/24 season, was a regular starter and proved he could adapt to different roles in the midfield. His ability to recover the ball, break lines, and offer alternatives in the build-up made him a reliable asset, even in a campaign marked by collective inconsistency. Sevilla, which couldn't keep him at the time due to the high cost of his transfer, now sees how the context has shifted in their favor.

Contract situation and transfer scenario

Currently, Soumaré finds himself in a contract situation that works in Sevilla FC's favor. The player is entering the final year of his deal with Leicester, which forces the English club to seek a sale before he can leave for free. In addition, relegation forces the Midlands club to accept lower offers, a circumstance that could set the transfer fee at very accessible figures for Sevilla's interests.

Soumaré's market value is around €14 million (about $15.2 million), but the real expectations could be considerably lower due to relegation and the urgency to sell. This situation opens a unique window for interested teams, and Sevilla has an advantage both because of mutual familiarity and the player's willingness to return to a club where he was important. For now, no offer from the Andalusians has come to light.