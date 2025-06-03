Bombshell, Manolo García on the offensive: the world-class signing Espanyol is preparing

Soccer never lets up, and at RCDE Stadium, there's already an atmosphere of rebuilding and ambition. After securing their place in the league on the final matchday with a convincing win over Las Palmas, Espanyol has begun a squad renewal process that promises strong emotions. The team, led by Manolo González, managed to finish the campaign in fourteenth place, just two points above relegation. Staying up has been a relief, but the sporting management is already working to return the club to the upper echelons of LaLiga.

Espanyol hasn't wasted any time strengthening their squad. The arrival of Marco Fernández from Betis, Salinas from Elche, and Miguel Rubio from Granada (pending official confirmation) are clear signs that the technical department, headed by Fran Garagarza, is seeking deep changes for the 2025/26 season. Despite these moves, there are still important questions about the future of players like Joan García, Roberto Fernández, Puado, and Carlos Romero, footballers whose continued presence could determine upcoming signings.

The Perico fanbase demands ambition and top-level reinforcements, aware that to compete in an increasingly demanding league, it's essential to bet on names with international stature and experience on big stages.

| Eurosport

One name stands out: Christian Eriksen

In this context, a piece of news has shaken Espanyol and all of LaLiga. According to journalist Ekrem Konur on Twitter, the blanquiazul club has fully entered the race for Christian Eriksen, an international midfielder who currently plays for Manchester United. The Dane, whose contract is expiring and could join as a free agent, is one of the most recognized midfielders in European soccer.

The published information highlights that not only Espanyol, but also several Premier League teams and other LaLiga clubs are closely following the footballer's situation. Specifically, Mallorca has already shown interest in signing the midfielder for next season, but Espanyol's emergence adds a new player to a highly competitive race.

A desired signing... and a very complicated one

Signing Eriksen would be a real game-changer for Espanyol. The Dane, 33 years old, has played 35 matches in the last season, contributing five goals and five assists. However, his role at Manchester United has diminished, a situation that has pushed him to seek new challenges. Eriksen's market value remains high and, although he would arrive as a free agent, his salary would be one of the highest in the Perico squad, which seriously complicates the operation.

Fran Garagarza himself, sporting director, has shown in previous transfer windows his preference for taking advantage of market opportunities with footballers who become free agents, but never a challenge of this magnitude. Eriksen's arrival, beyond the sporting aspect, would be a media boost for the club and an unparalleled draw for the fans.

However, the reality is that, as of today, Eriksen's arrival at Cornellà seems practically utopian. His high salary of 10 "kilos" per year complicates the matter.