Atlético de Madrid wants a Real Sociedad player

Summer in LaLiga never leaves anyone indifferent, especially when the focus is on the search for new talents capable of making a difference. After a season of ups and downs, the top teams are already moving in the transfer market to shape their squads for the upcoming season. Among the names generating the most buzz is that of a creative midfielder, known for his versatility and ability to reach the opponent's box, who could become one of the star moves of the summer.

Real Sociedad is facing a period of uncertainty. The txuri-urdin team failed to secure their presence in European competitions, a key objective for the project led until now by Imanol Alguacil. This situation has created the need to make important decisions in sports planning, and the possible departure of key players is a real scenario. In Donostia, it is assumed that the summer market could mean the departure of footballers who, until recently, seemed untransferable.

One of the names that has gained prominence in the offices is the Galician Brais Méndez. His contribution in midfield and his consistent performance have put him in the spotlight, just as Atlético de Madrid is looking for reliable reinforcements to revitalize their midfield. The red-and-white team, led by Diego Pablo Simeone, has already shown on other occasions their preference for signing domestic talent that can quickly adapt to the pace of LaLiga.

Analyzing the 2023-24 campaign, Brais Méndez has played a total of 44 official matches across the three main competitions: LaLiga (27 matches), UEFA Europa League (12 matches), and Copa del Rey (5 matches). He has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions, showing his ability both to reach the opponent's box and to link up in the build-up play. In LaLiga, he has contributed 3 goals and 2 assists, being a regular starter in the line-up.

Atlético de Madrid's interest in Brais Méndez, then, is no coincidence. The red-and-white team needs to renew their midfield with players capable of providing creativity, work rate, and attacking presence. Simeone is looking for footballers with energy, but also with the composure needed to make decisions in key areas. Brais fits that profile perfectly: he is a modern midfielder, able to play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, or even winger, providing tactical options and solutions in tight matches.

Obviously, his arrival depends on whether the signing of Alex Baena, the absolute priority for that role, can finally be completed. A busy summer is expected in the offices at the Metropolitano, as Simeone has presented several needs to the sporting management.