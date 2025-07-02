Betis signings: Manuel Pellegrini sets his sights on one of La Liga's breakout stars

Summer is usually a period of changes and opportunities in Spanish soccer, and in Heliopolis, expectations are rising. Real Betis is in the midst of a key phase of renewal in their goalkeeping position, after a season in which consistency between the posts has been one of the most analyzed issues by the sporting management. Recent decisions, along with transfer rumors, have placed the Seville club at the center of the conversation in the goalkeeper market.

The Álvaro Valles effect and Fran Vieites's departure

The arrival of Álvaro Valles, from UD Las Palmas, has already been made official by Betis, thus securing an important piece for the upcoming season. The Andalusian goalkeeper has signed until 2030 and, in principle, is expected to take the starting spot. However, the highly likely departure of Fran Vieites forces the Verdiblanco club to move quickly to reinforce a strategic position. This scenario opens the door to the arrival of a second goalkeeper with LaLiga experience and room for growth.

Among the alternatives being considered by the technical department, Leo Román stands out for his qualities and potential. The young Mallorca goalkeeper, 24 years old, has been gaining prominence on the national scene despite his role as a substitute for the Balearic team. His performances when he has had minutes have been convincing: he has shown reflexes, security, and a maturity unusual for his age, which has attracted the interest not only of Betis, but also of teams like Valencia, Real Oviedo, and Espanyol. The latter, however, has already finalized the arrival of Dimitrovic, so the Catalan option seems ruled out for now.

| RCD Mallorca

According to Diario de Sevilla, Betis's interest in Leo Román is real. His release clause is around €10 million, although the fact that his contract ends in 2026 could allow for a significant reduction if Mallorca decides to negotiate. The sporting management values his young and competitive profile, capable of providing guarantees in the medium term. In addition, his desire to take a step forward in his career and seek greater prominence works in favor of a possible departure this summer.

Competition, playing time, and a red-hot goalkeeper market

The context of Betis's goalkeeping position is marked by high demands and the search for stability. Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach, is committed to having two reliable goalkeepers in the squad. With Álvaro Valles as the new starter and Fran Vieites's departure almost certain, bringing in a second goalkeeper is a priority. Alongside Leo Román, the list also includes names such as Pau López, Iñaki Peña, Dominik Greif, and Juan Musso. However, the Mallorca goalkeeper stands out for fitting the desired profile: youth, potential, and experience at the top level.

| RCD Mallorca

The main challenge for Betis will be convincing Leo Román that he can find playing time in an ambitious project, despite the internal competition. In Mallorca, the goalkeeper wants to take a step forward and stop being a substitute, but in Seville, he would have to compete for the spot with Valles, something that doesn't seem easy after the significant investment the club has made in the former Las Palmas player.

In other words, in Heliopolis, he would find himself in a situation almost identical to the one he has been experiencing at Son Moix. The Ibizan goalkeeper needs guarantees that he will be able to play the minutes he has already shown he deserves.