Manuel Pellegrini and Betis pull off a game-changing move to sign Antony

Just a few months ago, nobody in Seville would have imagined that one of Manchester United's most high-profile signings could end up being key in Manuel Pellegrini's system. Even less so that Real Betis would seriously consider the possibility of acquiring his rights. But soccer is a sport of second chances, and the one Antony found at Benito Villamarín has completely changed his path.

The Brazilian winger, after years of doubts and underperformance at Old Trafford, has started to feel like a footballer again. He hasn't just regained his best form, but he has become a game-changing player for the Verdiblancos. His connection with the team, the coaching staff, and the fans has been as natural as it was unexpected. Now, the club is moving decisively to keep him beyond the end of the loan.

Betis activates a creative formula to secure his continuity

Real Betis's sporting management, led by Manu Fajardo and directly supported by Ramón Alarcón, has designed a strategy that breaks the mold within the Spanish market. According to information from Muchodeporte, the Andalusian club has presented Manchester United with a proposal based on the partial purchase of the footballer's rights.

The plan involves acquiring a percentage of Antony's rights in exchange for about €15 million, which would give Betis sporting control of the player. In return, the Red Devils would keep part of the economic rights and, therefore, benefit from a future sale. It's a solution that satisfies both parties: Betis strengthens their squad with a top player at a reduced price, and Manchester keeps a path open for profitability.

This type of deal, common in South American or Portuguese markets, isn't so usual in LaLiga. However, Betis had already anticipated the need to apply "imaginative formulas," as Ángel Haro stated months ago, to strengthen the team without compromising their financial balance.

The player's will, a decisive factor

One of the key elements driving the viability of the agreement is Antony's own involvement. The Brazilian has clearly expressed his desire to stay at Betis, a gesture that has carried decisive weight in the negotiation. At Old Trafford, they haven't received significant offers from other clubs, which has allowed the Verdiblancos to gain ground. The excitement keeps growing.

Manchester United, which initially valued the player at more than €50 million, has notably lowered their demands since there haven't been open bids for his signing. As of today, the English side views the loan model with a progressive purchase option positively, always depending on the footballer's performance.

Antony has fit perfectly into Pellegrini's system. At Betis, he has shown his best form on the right wing, providing dribbling, speed, and depth. He has also improved his offensive stats, regaining confidence in one-on-one situations and taking on more responsibility in the attacking build-up.

Moreover, his presence has allowed other players like Isco or Ayoze Pérez to gain freedom in central areas thanks to the imbalance the Brazilian creates. For the Chilean coach, keeping Antony isn't just a tactical improvement, but a statement of intent for the new European project.