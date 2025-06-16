He'll leave Celta: Albacete, Zaragoza, and Burgos want him

An unusual moment is being experienced in Vigo. While the club is celebrating the international projection of some of its most promising academy players, others are being forced to seek playing time away from Balaídos. With Fer López's transfer to Wolverhampton almost finalized for €20 million, Celta de Vigo is once again confirming their ability to produce elite talent at A Madroa. However, not all footballers who shine in the academy find their place in the first team.

This appears to be the case for Jordi Escobar, the Catalan striker who has been the top scorer for Celta Fortuna this season and who, despite his performance, is not part of coach Claudio Giráldez's immediate plans. This situation has sparked the interest of several Spanish and foreign clubs.

Jordi Escobar arrived at Celta exactly one year ago from SD Logroñés, and his impact was immediate. With 11 goals in Primera RFEF, he has been the main attacking reference for the reserve team. At 23 years old, the striker is facing a new opportunity to relaunch his career at a key moment. According to journalist Ángel García, Real Zaragoza, Albacete Balompié, and Burgos CF have already started talks to try to sign him this summer.

| RC Celta

However, the interest in the striker is not limited to the domestic market. In Portugal, both Famalicão and Gil Vicente have explored his situation, and in Germany, newly promoted to the Bundesliga, St. Pauli has reportedly already made a formal offer. All of them are looking for a low-cost signing with potential, and Escobar fits that profile.

a striker with experience and still room for growth

Jordi Escobar's career has not been linear, but it has been rich in experiences. Trained in Valencia CF's academy, he was one of the great prospects of his generation, even playing in the U-17 World Cup with Spain. Later, he joined UD Almería, who paid €2.5 million for his transfer, although he barely got minutes with the first team. Loans to the reserve teams of FC Barcelona and Real Betis also did not end up consolidating his potential.

The 2023/2024 season with Celta Fortuna has been his most stable in years, which has helped him regain confidence and once again attract the interest of clubs looking for a young profile but with some professional experience.

the economic factor and the exit formula

Although he has a contract with Celta until 2029, his departure is considered certain. The question is whether the club will opt for a transfer or a loan with sporting control. In the Second Division, the usual problem is the financial limit. Zaragoza, Albacete, and Burgos could try a loan with a purchase option, a formula that would allow Celta to keep the rights to a player who could still break out.

Meanwhile, if the most attractive financial option comes from abroad, such as St. Pauli's, a direct sale is not ruled out. Although the income would be far from what was obtained with Gabri Veiga or Fer López, in Vigo they know that any deal involving a player who arrived at zero cost is profitable.