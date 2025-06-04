Barça ruled him out at the last minute: Atlético de Madrid is closing in on his signing

The summer season always brings unexpected moves in the transfer market. There are footballers who, after a brief stint at top-tier clubs, are forced to seek new horizons to relaunch their careers. In this scenario, Atlético de Madrid has decided to take decisive action to strengthen their squad and make it clear they don't want to fall behind the top teams in the Spanish league. The rojiblancos have found a golden opportunity in the European market.

The team led by Diego Pablo Simeone is going through a period of changes and adjustments in their attacking area. Managing Ángel Correa's departure is one of the board's top priorities. The Argentine forward, who is highly regarded in the locker room and among the fans, has hinted at his farewell from the Metropolitano. However, Atlético isn't willing to facilitate his exit without receiving proper compensation, since Correa keeps a valid contract until 2026.

In this context, the colchonero sporting management is looking for quality alternatives that will allow the team to keep their competitive level. Simeone, who never leaves anything to chance, has given the green light to explore signing a footballer with international experience and a desire to prove himself after a challenging season in the Premier League. According to El Nacional, the chosen one is Federico Chiesa.

The player in question has gone through a difficult year away from Serie A. His arrival in the Premier League was surrounded by high expectations, but circumstances didn't play in his favor. With only 466 minutes (466 min) spread over 14 matches, the balance has fallen short for a footballer who was expected to be an undisputed starter. Two goals and two assists is the tally of a season marked by injuries and fierce internal competition that has relegated him to a secondary role.

However, soccer always offers second chances. The Italian winger's quality remains beyond doubt. His name was strongly linked to a move to FC Barcelona last summer, but the deal fell through at the last moment. Now, Atlético has made a move and shown real interest in acquiring his services.

Diego Simeone is a coach who demands commitment, speed, and versatility from his strikers. Precisely, the Italian footballer's profile seems tailor-made for what the Argentine coach is looking for. At 27 years old, he has experience in the top leagues and a competitive mindset, which is key to fitting into the demanding environment of the Metropolitano.

He can play as a second striker or out wide on the left, making the most of his speed and ability to unbalance defenses. On many occasions, Correa has filled that role. If his departure is confirmed, signing the Italian winger would fill that gap with a reliable game-changer.

the competition: Serie A on the prowl, decision in the player's hands

Atlético de Madrid's interest isn't the only one on the table. Clubs like Napoli are also keeping an eye on the situation's development. Returning to Italy is always an attractive scenario for any player who has succeeded in Serie A, but the opportunity to compete in the Spanish league and do so under Simeone's guidance is equally tempting. In addition, the latest reports also point to Milan as a possible destination.

For now, there isn't a formal offer, but the footballer's camp views positively the possibility of making the leap to a team with European ambitions and a coach who knows how to get the most out of players with an attacking and direct profile.