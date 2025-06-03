Ronald Araujo out of Barça: price drop and 3 teams interested

FC Barcelona has made a drastic decision regarding Ronald Araujo's future. The Uruguayan center-back, who until recently was considered one of the club's defensive pillars, is no longer a priority in Hansi Flick's plans. The Champions League defeat against Inter Milan, where Araujo made decisive mistakes, was the trigger for the board to decide to listen to offers for him.

According to sources close to the club, the blaugrana leadership has lowered the initial price from €80 million to about €50 million, an amount they consider more realistic to facilitate his departure. The reduction in demands responds both to financial urgency and the need to renew certain pieces of the starting eleven after a year full of ups and downs.

The drop in performance and market pressure

Ronald Araujo has been one of the most beloved players among the fans, valued for his commitment and leadership. However, his performance in key matches has raised doubts. Within the coaching staff, there is no longer consensus about his role as an undisputed starter. Flick himself is said to have pointed out the need for a defender with better ball distribution.

The club is also weighed down by the economic factor. The wage bill remains a problem, and freeing up Araujo's salary, which was recently renewed with a significant increase, would be a relief. In addition, his sale would generate immediate income that would allow the club to pursue strategic signings to strengthen other areas of the field, such as the central midfielder or the left winger.

Growing interest from Europe

In this scenario, several major clubs on the continent have raised their hands. Juventus have been monitoring the player for some time and would be willing to negotiate a transfer if they manage to sell one of their defenders first. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have also shown interest, although they would not be willing to pay more than €40 million.

Both clubs see Araujo as a market opportunity, given his international experience, physical ability, and age—he is only 26 years old—which makes him a defender with plenty of potential ahead. However, neither of them seems willing to close the deal quickly, which could open the door to other offers with greater financial power.

A decision that could hurt

Barça's locker room has not welcomed the possibility of losing Araujo. Several teammates consider him a reference point, and his departure could have an emotional impact on the squad. Nevertheless, the board insists that no one is above the collective project.

The player himself has not yet publicly stated his intention to leave, but those close to him have begun to leak that he would look favorably on a change of scenery, especially if he can join a team with European ambitions and guaranteed playing time. After his prolonged stint on the bench under Flick, his patience is running out.

United make a move

In this context, there is one club that has gone a step further: Manchester United. The English team has been the first to submit a formal proposal to the player's camp. The "Red Devils" consider Araujo the ideal center-back to strengthen a defense that has suffered multiple injuries and a lack of leadership this season.

The Uruguayan fits the physical and competitive profile they are looking for at Old Trafford, and they would be willing to pay the amount Barça are asking, as long as the player gives his approval. With the urgent need to strengthen their back line, Manchester United could become Ronald Araujo's final destination.