Ernesto Valverde deals a heavy blow to Barça over Nico Williams

Ernesto Valverde, coach of Athletic Club, has once again made it clear that the red-and-white club has a priority for the immediate future: keeping Nico Williams. The winger, one of the revelations of LaLiga 2024/25, has been the subject of constant rumors about his possible departure, especially after the supposed interest from Real Madrid.

The Bilbao coach, usually measured in his tone, was firm when referring to the youth player's continuity. "Will he stay? I think so, we assume so, and we want him to," he stated bluntly. His words were received as a reaffirmation of the sports project he is building at San Mamés, in a year when the team has secured qualification for the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

nico, a key piece in a rising team

Nico Williams's season has been spectacular. He has not only shined with his speed and ability to break down the left wing, but he has also been decisive at key moments: assists, goals, and defensive sacrifice. His performance has been so remarkable that he has caught the attention of several top European clubs. However, in Bilbao, they trust his commitment to the club that saw him grow and in the ambitious project led by Valverde.

The coach made it clear that the locker room counts on him, that he is happy in Bilbao, and that Athletic is willing to do everything possible to make sure he stays. "We're very happy with him, and we believe he's happy with us too. We hope next year will be even better," Txingurri concluded.

With Champions League qualification secured and a high-level season, Athletic has taken a step forward in its evolution as a competitive club. Valverde has already renewed his contract, convinced that this group has room to grow and establish itself among the greats.

the most shocking part, at the end: nico will have an irresistible offer

Sources close to the club have confirmed that Athletic is preparing a historic contract renewal for Nico Williams, with a salary increase that would place him among the club's highest-paid players and a release clause above €100 million.

In addition, the sports project will be built around him, with leadership responsibilities and a starring role in the Champions League. The deal will be officially announced in the coming days. Because Valverde doesn't just want Nico to stay... he wants to make him the new symbol of San Mamés.

The decision to keep Nico Williams is not just a strategic move, but a statement of intent from Athletic Club: to bet on homegrown talent, strengthen the team's identity, and look to the future with ambition. In an increasingly commercialized soccer world, keeping a gem like Nico means more than soccer: it's pride, belonging, and hope.

If Athletic manages to keep its key players, they will be able to aim for even greater goals without losing their essence.