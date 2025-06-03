Possible exit for Iñaki Peña in La Liga, Barça make a move

Iñaki Peña has reached a point of no return in his career as a goalkeeper for FC Barcelona. After a promising loan spell at Galatasaray and a contract renewal that promised a leading role, the Alicante-born goalkeeper has been completely relegated to obscurity. Not even Ter Stegen's injury has given him playing time. He has only played one Copa del Rey match in four months.

The main reason for his invisibility has been Szczesny's strong performance, who arrived as a temporary replacement and earned Hansi Flick's full trust. In addition, the German coach has had certain differences with Iñaki, especially regarding discipline and punctuality, which has destroyed the relationship between them.

An attractive profile for many clubs

Iñaki Peña's contract with FC Barcelona expires in 2026, but the goalkeeper understands that the club would be willing to facilitate his departure for free or for a symbolic fee. This situation makes him a very interesting option for teams looking to strengthen their goalkeeping without making a major outlay.

One of the first clubs to show interest was Real Betis. However, the Verdiblanco side has already agreed to sign Álvaro Valles and keeps Adrián San Miguel and Fran Vieites on the roster, so the door at Benito Villamarín is closed.

Celta and the opportunity to start from scratch

In Galicia, RC Celta has started talks with the goalkeeper's camp. The Vigo club is looking for a goalkeeper who can provide security, experience, and potential. At 25 years old, Iñaki fits that profile. In addition, he would welcome joining a project that guarantees him a starting spot in a squad under reconstruction.

There are also offers from abroad. In Türkiye, after his good spell at Galatasaray, there are still clubs interested in bringing him back. There have also been preliminary inquiries from France and Portugal. However, Iñaki's desire is to keep competing in Spain, at a club with ambition and stability.

The key moment to make the leap

Unlike previous stages, this time Iñaki Peña doesn't want to wait for the club to decide for him. He is at a key moment in his career: he needs playing time, consistency, and trust to show the potential that many saw in him during his formative years at La Masia.

His new agent, Arturo Canales, is actively promoting his name in the market. The AC Talent agency has confirmed that several clubs have already made formal moves, although nothing has been finalized yet. The decision will be made in a few weeks.

One of the clubs that has closely followed the goalkeeper's situation is an entity that needs to reshape its goalkeeping. With a starting goalkeeper who raises doubts and a backup who won't renew, there is an urgent need to strengthen that position without major expenses. The sporting management believes Iñaki Peña is a perfect fit.

The interested party is Sevilla FC

The club that has Iñaki Peña's name highlighted is Sevilla FC. After a terrible season, the Sevillistas are seeking a revolution in their goalkeeping. Nyland's contract ends in 2026 but his performance has been inconsistent, and Álvaro Fernández won't continue. With an urgent need for real competition between the posts, Iñaki could find in Nervión the place he was never given at Camp Nou.