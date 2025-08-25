Real Madrid finally find Toni Kroos's replacement: young prospect, €80M

The market is picking up speed and Real Madrid is closely monitoring the final days of August. The sporting management is prioritizing financial balance and tactical hierarchy before making any final moves. The offices are working quietly, carefully timing decisions, clauses, and salary balances with meticulous attention.

The German's retirement after the Euro Cup left a strategic gap at the base of the game. The club has rotated interior profiles, but they miss a left-footed, composed playmaker. Tight matches call for that educated left foot to calm things down or speed them up when needed. Real Madrid has started the season with a victory against Osasuna. They won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mbappé from the penalty spot.

The economic equation conditions any last-minute move

In Valdebebas, they assume there will only be a significant operation if a major sale takes place. Sources close to the club consider that possibility a requirement to open the wallet at this stage. The club is prioritizing sustainability after recent investments and won't improvise with astronomical clauses.

The Premier League option that fits Toni Kroos's replacement

The name gaining momentum is Adam Wharton, a 21-year-old left-footed midfielder from Crystal Palace. His ability to control the tempo and play vertical passes makes him an ideal candidate for the white team's plan. His competitive maturity is surprising for his age, with an unusually calm decision-making process under pressure.

Price, contract, and market value on the negotiating table

Palace is only listening to offers close to €80 million, according to publications following the negotiation. The footballer signed until 2029 and his independent valuation is currently around €45 million. That gap between valuation and asking price reflects the scarcity of left-footed playmakers at the current elite level.

Seasoned competitor: recent titles and first-ever appearance with England

Wharton took part in the historic 2025 FA Cup and lifted the Community Shield weeks later. He made his debut with the national team in June 2024, joining the squad for the tournament afterward. He is 6 ft. tall (1.82 m), which gives him defensive reach, although he stands out mainly for his passing.

How would he fit into a midfield with a lot of physicality and speed?

His left foot, game reading, and composure would provide control in build-ups and positional attacks. His mid-range passing would allow him to connect with wingers and forwards without losing possession. He also offers defensive awareness to recover from turnovers and close off interior passing lanes.

Fierce competition in England and a signing tied to a major sale

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are also competing for the midfielder, with a clear English advantage. In Madrid, they would only activate the operation if a major departure takes place, as has been reported. The situation requires discretion, avoiding bidding wars typical of the English market.

Palace sells Eze and strengthens their position at the table

The London club has just completed the transfer of Eberechi Eze for €67.5 million. With liquidity secured, they don't need to rush another major sale in the same summer. That variable explains the firmness of the price and makes any significant immediate discount difficult.

What would change in the starting eleven if the deal is closed

The midfielder would allow dynamic interiors to play further forward and free up an attacking midfielder from build-up duties. His arrival would improve the third phase of build-up and the rational occupation of interior channels. Set pieces would gain precision in wide free kicks and dribbles to break high presses.