Bombshell, radical change with Dani Ceballos: Real Madrid makes a decision

Ceballos is once again at the center of attention for Madridists. Every summer, his continuity at Real Madrid becomes a constant debate. The midfielder from Utrera is once again starting from behind in the rotation. However, he keeps his faith in turning the situation around and convincing others.

Fierce competition in midfield

On Xabi Alonso's board, Ceballos starts from sixth place. Valverde and Tchouaméni are undisputed thanks to their physicality and consistent regularity. Camavinga and Bellingham, when they recover, will also have preference due to their quality. Even Güler, converted to an interior role, has received more trust at the start of the season.

This situation complicates Ceballos's plans to be a protagonist with continuity. The Utrera native knows that with minutes he can convince coach De la Fuente. The option to play in the 2026 World Cup remains a top priority. Everything depends on keeping a leading role at Real Madrid throughout the season.

The eternal sentimental bond with Betis

If he were to leave Real Madrid, Ceballos would always think of Betis first. The verdiblanco club is his home and he never stopped showing it. On numerous occasions, he has sent affectionate messages to Heliopolis and its people. However, the financial aspect makes a sentimental return very difficult.

Betis can't currently afford either a transfer fee or his salary. Ceballos has a considerable market value and earns a high wage. That's why, even though the dream exists, the financial reality blocks that possibility. The verdiblanco dream remains stored away, although it's unlikely to come true in 2025.

Price set by Real Madrid

Real Madrid won't put up major obstacles if Ceballos decides to leave. The only requirement is that the offer is between fifteen and twenty million. If that amount arrives, the club will open the exit door. Otherwise, he'll keep fighting for a spot in the squad.

The Utrera native knows that every minute will count for his immediate future. Rotation matches or secondary competitions will be his main showcase. With good performances, he can climb the ranks and convince Xabi Alonso once and for all. That's his plan, although the market could change it at any moment.

A story repeated every summer

Ceballos's story repeats itself endlessly at the start of every summer. He starts at a disadvantage, fights for minutes, and ends up generating debate among fans. His quality is undeniable, but competition at Real Madrid is fierce. Year after year, the same movie is shown again at Chamartín.

Despite this, Ceballos never gives up and keeps his competitive character. With Ancelotti, he already showed he could earn a starting spot. Now, with Alonso, he's looking to repeat that same story with consistency. His challenge is to convince everyone in the Madridist locker room once again.

Ceballos remains between doubt and hope

Today, Ceballos is still a Real Madrid player with the intention of staying. His goal is to establish himself at the white club and achieve sporting stability. However, the arrival of a new midfielder could change everything. In that case, he would listen to offers and decide which is the best path.

For now, his future remains shrouded in doubt, as in every recent summer. Ceballos keeps his hope intact to succeed wearing white at Chamartín. Everything will depend on his performance, the club's planning, and the market. A familiar story that repeats itself in the Utrera native's career.