Levante wants to do Valencia a favor: Unexpected signing

Summer in Valencian soccer is bringing about unexpected situations that could end up benefiting both Valencia and Levante. In a context where the goal at Mestalla has been a headache during recent transfer windows, the management of the goalkeeper position is once again generating headlines and last-minute moves. This time, Valencia's decision to go for a new starter could trigger the departure of one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league.

The domino effect in Valencia's goal: Aguirrezabala's arrival changes everything

Valencia CF's goal experienced its own soap opera last season with the unexpected sale of Mamardashvili to Liverpool. However, the English club decided to leave the Georgian on loan at Mestalla, which relegated Stole Dimitrievski to a secondary role despite having arrived with the promise of being the starter. The Macedonian barely had any prominence, playing only nine official matches (four in LaLiga and five in Copa del Rey) and showing security between the posts, but without earning Carlos Corberán's full trust.

The recent addition of Julen Aguirrezabala, on loan from Athletic Club, has ended up closing any door for Dimitrievski. The young Basque goalkeeper's contract includes a penalty clause that requires him to be lined up as a starter in a certain number of matches, otherwise Valencia faces a financial penalty. In this scenario, Dimitrievski has expressed his discontent and seems determined to seek a way out to regain prominence in LaLiga.

| VCF

Levante makes a move after losing Andrés Fernández and sees a clear path for the Macedonian

Levante UD has started preseason with an unsolved issue: finding a starting goalkeeper after Andrés Fernández's departure, who didn't renew his contract. In recent weeks, the granota club had considered several alternatives, with Dimitrievski and Horatiu Moldovan as the main favorites, according to Las Provincias. However, Moldovan has finally signed for Real Oviedo, leaving the Macedonian goalkeeper as the main option to strengthen the goal at Orriols.

All in all, Levante's interest in Dimitrievski has increased due to the urgent need for experience and leadership between the posts. His career in Primera División, with more than 130 matches played with Rayo Vallecano and a reputation as a reliable goalkeeper, makes him the ideal profile for the team's new stage in LaLiga Hypermotion.

The keys to the possible deal and what Dimitrievski can bring to Levante

Dimitrievski has a contract with Valencia until June 2026 and a market value of €2.5 million, according to Transfermarkt. However, the contractual situation and the player's desire to leave could make a low-cost exit easier. The 31-year-old goalkeeper is looking for a project where he can feel important again, and Levante offers him that scenario.

If the deal goes through, Levante would gain a goalkeeper with reflexes, personality, and the ability to command the area. Dimitrievski stands out for his aerial play and leadership, two characteristics that could be key in a renewed squad that needs defensive security to achieve their goals. In addition, his extensive knowledge of LaLiga guarantees a minimal adaptation period, something essential for the first matchdays of the championship.