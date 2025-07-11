Plan B for Real Oviedo if Maksimovic fails: the midfielder chosen by Paunovic

Real Oviedo is experiencing a special summer. After achieving a historic promotion to the First Division, the Carbayón club is immersed in an ambitious reinforcement plan to face the great challenge of competing in LaLiga EA Sports.

Veljko Paunovic, the coach who worked the miracle from the bench, is clear that one of the pillars of his project must be a midfielder with authority, experience, and reliability. Although the main target is still Nemanja Maksimovic, the club already has a more than interesting plan B in case the Serbian doesn't end up arriving.

Maksimovic, the great desired by Paunovic

Oviedo has been negotiating with Panathinaikos for weeks to secure the services of Maksimovic, an old acquaintance of Paunovic and a key piece in his plans. The Serbian midfielder has shown his interest in coming to Carlos Tartiere, and he has even accepted a pay cut to facilitate his signing.

Meanwhile, other clubs like Valencia CF have also explored his signing. Even so, Oviedo is still in the best position, not only because of the player's willingness, but also because of the relationship he keeps with his coach. Maksimovic wants to work with Paunovic again and do so at a club that is building a solid structure.

A plan B with a shared past and great potential

Knowing that the operation is not simple, Oviedo's sporting management has already activated an alternative plan. According to La Nueva España, the Asturian club has set its sights on another Serbian player who would also fit perfectly into Paunovic's play style and who has already been under his orders in the youth categories of the national team.

The current Porto midfielder is not in the plans of the Portuguese team for next season. Despite having a valid contract, a serious injury left him without continuity and the Portuguese club is looking for a way out for him. In Oviedo, they see him as a market opportunity, an option with international experience, an imposing physique, and good long passing ability.

Ideal profile for a newly promoted team

He is a player who brings together all the characteristics Oviedo is looking for to strengthen their midfield. At 6 ft. 3 in. tall (1.90 meters) and with great ability to win aerial duels, he stands out for his tactical intelligence and presence on both sides of the field.

In addition, his past at major clubs like Liverpool, Hertha Berlin, and Porto itself make him a significant signing for a team that has just been promoted.

The previous experience with Paunovic is another decisive factor. The Serbian coach knows his strengths well and knows how to integrate him into his system. Both coincided in the Serbian U-20 national team that won the World Cup in 2015, an achievement that marked an entire generation of Balkan footballers.

Oviedo doesn't want to leave anything to chance

After achieving promotion following more than two decades away from the First Division, Real Oviedo knows that they must get their moves right to establish themselves in the top category. The commitment to midfielders with an international profile is a sign of ambition and sporting vision.

Maksimovic is still the number one target, but if the operation goes awry, the alternative is clear. The man who could come to lead the blue midfield if the Panathinaikos player's option falls through is none other than Marko Grujic.