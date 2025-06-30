Pellegrini doesn't give Valencia a break: he wants to snatch an important player from them

Soccer doesn't wait and neither do the benches. Real Betis, immersed in a process of rebuilding their midfield, have been forced to look for immediate solutions due to Johnny Cardoso's imminent departure to Atlético de Madrid. Coach Manuel Pellegrini, aware that the "5" position is essential in his schemes, has been closely following several candidates for weeks, but one stands out above the rest for his recent performance in the Spanish league.

The sporting management, led by Ramón Planes, have set their sights on a young profile but one that's already well-proven in professional soccer. The goal: not to lose competitiveness or solidity in the core of the team. In Heliópolis, they want someone capable of ensuring defensive balance, clean ball distribution, and tactical commitment. In that sense, the name that resonates most strongly is that of a footballer who has been indispensable this season for one of the historic clubs in La Liga.

Barrenechea, Valencia's great revelation and the battle for his future

Enzo Barrenechea, Argentine midfielder owned by Aston Villa, has been one of Valencia's most outstanding players during the past campaign. His loan to the Mestalla side has been a complete success for both the club and the footballer, who has managed to quickly adapt to the demands of Rubén Baraja and, later, Carlos Corberán. His prominence has grown until he became a key piece in the midfield, both in defensive duties and in building up play.

| VCF

The numbers prove his great season: 32 official matches played, one goal, and two assists. Beyond the stats, his ability to cover space, his intensity in regaining possession, and his strong tactical awareness have been essential in the most difficult moments of the year for Valencia. The fans recognize him as one of the main reasons for the team's stability in the final stretch of the championship.

Valencia were clear that they wanted to keep Barrenechea. The club considered repeating the loan or even negotiating a permanent transfer. However, negotiations with Aston Villa have become complicated. The English club is willing to let the Argentine leave, but would only accept offers close to ten million euros or a loan that guarantees the player minutes and a leading role.

Meanwhile, Betis have moved ahead in the negotiations. According to El Desmarque, Pellegrini's sporting project and the guarantee of being a starter in Heliópolis are convincing both the footballer's entourage and the English executives. Monchi, sporting director of Aston Villa, has made it clear that the final decision will also depend on Unai Emery's plans, although the strong competition in Villa Park's midfield favors a departure.

Valencia, meanwhile, haven't lost hope. Barrenechea himself has privately expressed his desire to continue at Mestalla, but the lack of understanding between clubs complicates the operation. In the Valencianista environment, they acknowledge that the Heliópolis option is currently the most advanced, although everything could change if there's a last-minute twist in the negotiations.