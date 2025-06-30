Gerard Piqué's Andorra about to secure the loan of 3 Barça players

Modern soccer demands agility and strategic vision in the offices, and few understand this better than Gerard Piqué. Just a year after being relegated, Andorra has returned to the Second Division with renewed energy. The club, chaired by the former Barça defender, wants to leave behind the suffering of the last relegation and establish itself in professional Spanish soccer with an ambitious and well-defined model.

Piqué has chosen to surround himself with new faces, both on the bench and on the field. The arrival of Ibai Gómez as coach, a manager who knows the professional locker room firsthand after his recent retirement, has been the first step of this new cycle. Now, the main goal is to strengthen the squad with footballers capable of providing quality and freshness from day one. That's where FC Barcelona comes in as a strategic ally.

An agreement that could define the summer of reserve soccer

In recent weeks, the offices of Andorra and Barça have been the scene of intense activity. According to Jijjantes, Gerard Piqué has personally traveled to Barcelona to advance the loan of three Barça Atlètic footballers: Guille Fernández, Toni Fernández, and Quim Junyent. The situation of the reserve team, which this year has been relegated to the Segunda Federación, has accelerated the departure of several of its top talents. Competing in the fourth tier of Spanish soccer doesn't guarantee the progression that either the club or the players themselves are seeking.

| @3gerardpique

The multiple loan to Andorra offers a beneficial solution for everyone. The Andorran club will be able to provide minutes and continuity for young players, while Barça ensures that its most promising talent develops in a competitive and demanding environment. A textbook win-win. The names on the priority list are no coincidence: Guille, Toni, and Quim have all stood out at La Masia and have received praise for their maturity, technical quality, and future potential.

Guille Fernández and the other talents, ready to make the leap to the Second Division

Guille Fernández's case is especially relevant. At just 17 years old, the attacking midfielder has attracted the interest of several European clubs, but his priority is to keep growing in a project that offers him prominence and stability. Playing in the Segunda Federación would be a step back, so Andorra appears to be an ideal opportunity to continue his development without losing sight of the elite.

Alongside him, his cousin Toni Fernández, a forward who has had a great season with the reserve team, and Quim Junyent, an attacking midfielder with great vision, are one step away from packing their bags. Both have been closely monitored by Ibai Gómez's coaching staff, who trust that their arrival will raise the level of the squad in a competition as demanding as the Second Division.

The harmony between clubs and Piqué's vision for the future

One of the key factors for the agreement to materialize is the excellent relationship between Gerard Piqué and Joan Laporta. The blaugrana president views the loan favorably, since he keeps control over his academy players and, at the same time, guarantees them a developmental experience at a club with clear aspirations to stay up. For Barça, this "win-win" allows its players to take a step forward in their careers without leaving the first team's radar.

Meanwhile, Andorra benefits from the quality of three young players who have been references in Spanish youth soccer. The plan is clear: offer them minutes, surround them with experienced footballers, and bet on a play style in which young talent takes center stage. The arrival of Ibai Gómez, with his recent experience as a player, makes it easier for the loanees to adapt and reinforces the idea of a committed locker room ready to compete every matchday.