Nico Williams tells Lamine Yamal and Cubarsí: the gesture Laporta was waiting for

As the summer transfer market starts to heat up, a discreet gesture and a confidential meeting have reignited the debate over Nico Williams's future. The Athletic winger, 22 years old, hasn't publicly stated his desire, but he has done so privately to close friends in the Barça locker room: "Bro, take me." An implicit message that has resonated even with Camp Nou board.

Key meeting in Barcelona

On Friday, June 13, Félix Tainta, Nico's agent, landed in Barcelona for a face-to-face with Deco, sporting director of FC Barcelona. The initiative, driven by the player's entourage, aimed to gauge whether the club was renewing its interest in the Bilbao winger after last summer's attempt.

Meanwhile, coach Hansi Flick reportedly spoke with Williams by phone to share the main points of his project, which reinforces that the interest isn't merely superficial.

| F.C. Barcelona, Instagram, XCatalunya

The meeting, according to sports sources, lasted more than an hour and a half and served to compare both sporting and financial expectations. However, Barça's delicate financial situation, fair play restrictions, and the pressure to balance the books once again make the economic aspect the main obstacle.

The embrace that shook the market

Hours after that meeting, Lamine Yamal posted on Instagram a photo hugging Nico, celebrating a goal with Spain. No caption was needed. Club, fans, and media interpreted the gesture as a symbol of a natural connection between the two wingers, a footballing and personal bond with the potential to cross borders. From the Barça perspective, Yamal had nonverbally endorsed the signing of his national teammate.

These kinds of gestures had been evident since the match between Athletic and Barça at San Mamés, when the rapport between the two was once again on display.

Credentials: level and stats

Nico's résumé supports his candidacy. A full international since 2022 and named MVP in the final of Euro 2024, he scored Spain's first goal in the final victory over England. At Athletic, already wearing the number 10 jersey, he played 45 matches in the 2024‑25 season, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists. Although his release clause is around €58–62 million, the Basque club is already considering improving his contract terms to keep him.

Meanwhile, Barça are already exploring other options: Luis Díaz, whose price exceeds €75 million, and Marcus Rashford as a less expensive alternative. However, given the difficulties in pursuing those deals, Nico emerges as a balanced proposal between youth, LaLiga performance, and compatibility with the current squad.

Playing style and fit in Flick's project

Williams brings what Barça need: blistering pace down the left wing, the ability to break lines, and goals in decisive moments. His natural understanding with Yamal, strengthened in the national team, also fits perfectly with Flick's playing philosophy: high pressing, verticality, and quick ball movement.

| FCB, XCatalunya

The German coach not only supports his arrival but is said to have considered his signing a priority to fulfill his system, which adds sporting arguments to the economic debate.

The challenge of balancing the books and Athletic's response

Against Barça, Athletic are taking a firm stance: they won't accept negotiations below the stipulated release clause. The Basque club is already preparing a contract renewal offer with improved financial terms and contractual protection. In contrast, the player's motivation is clear: he seeks a sporting leap and sees Barça as his desired destination.

Only a viable formula for Barça—which combines sales, wage reductions, and financial levers—will allow a real open door, especially with rumors that Nico is willing to adjust his salary, even below what Bayern have offered.