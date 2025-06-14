Gerard Piqué delivers his verdict on the Ballon d'Or: 'Lamine Yamal...'

The season moves forward, leaving behind stories that nobody could have imagined just a few months ago. While the attention of the soccer world is divided among the major continental tournaments, the moves in the offices, and the explosion of young talents, a figure who knows well what it means to compete at the highest level has returned to the media spotlight.

The reflection of a Spanish soccer icon on the Ballon d'Or has stirred the debate about who should be considered the best in the world at the most unpredictable moment of the soccer year.

Gerard Piqué is certain

At the international Viva Technology fair, held these days in Paris, Gerard Piqué was invited to a roundtable on the occasion of the Kings League World Cup.

The former FC Barcelona footballer, always direct and charismatic, took the opportunity to share his vision of the present and future of soccer. Although the main goal of his appearance was to present the latest news and growth of the Kings League, the conversation quickly shifted to current topics in European soccer, especially after a season marked by the dominance of certain teams and coaches.

Piqué, who knows several of the main figures of the moment up close, did not hesitate to speak about Luis Enrique, current PSG coach, whom he praised for his leadership and his ability to transform a team full of stars into a solid and united group. According to Piqué, "His message was always that he didn't need big stars, but a team, players who play together for a common goal."

These words come in a context where PSG, after Kylian Mbappé's departure, managed to reinvent themselves and win the treble, culminating with a resounding 5-0 victory in the European final against Inter Milan.

The Ballon d'Or debate: analysis of Piqué's words

One of the most desired moments of the talk was when Piqué was asked about his favorite for the Ballon d'Or. His answer left no one indifferent. Without mentioning names at first, the Catalan shared anecdotes about his experience with two of the most promising young players on the international scene: Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal.

Piqué recalled the years shared in the locker room with Dembélé, whom he described as "like a brother," and his more recent time with Lamine Yamal, whom he defines as "Very young, very talented, and very special." While he acknowledged that he would feel great joy if Dembélé won the award, he was especially excited about Lamine Yamal's candidacy, highlighting his projection at Barça and his involvement in innovative projects like the Kings League.

Piqué's analysis is not just a personal opinion. His reasoning is based on the value of young talents who, despite their age, already show personality and determination in high-pressure situations.

In a globalized soccer world where the Ballon d'Or remains the highest individual recognition, Lamine Yamal's emergence is seen as a breath of fresh air. The former defender himself emphasized that he would prefer Lamine to win it "because now he's at Barça and also in the Kings League".

The role of young players and the impact on the future

Piqué's reflection is also a reflection of the current trend in European soccer: the importance of betting on young talent, both in historic clubs and in new competitions. Lamine Yamal's success, if it happens, would mean a generational change and recognition of the development work being done in Barça's youth academy.

Meanwhile, the reference to Dembélé highlights the integration of players with different profiles, capable of making a difference at key moments of the season. Piqué himself witnessed Ousmane's growth.