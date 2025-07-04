Real Madrid's new signing admits being a Barça fan: 'I grew up watching them'

The transfer market is not only bringing unexpected moves, but also confessions that, years ago, might have seemed unthinkable. One of Real Madrid's latest signings has surprised Madridist fans not because of his performance or his price, but because of some statements from the past that are now making headlines.

The player, who has just been officially announced by the club, arrives with a brilliant track record in his position, experience in major competitions, and an ideal technical profile for Xabi Alonso's style. However, his words resurfaced on social media have caused quite a stir in the capital.

the interview that changed everything

The controversy erupted within hours, when a well-known sports program brought back an interview the footballer gave in 2021. In it, he spoke naturally about his passion for soccer, his development as a player... and his childhood idols. It was at that moment that he uttered a phrase that's now circulating widely again: "My other favorite team is Barça."

The reaction from Madridist fans was immediate. Some downplayed the comments, arguing that they were from years ago and that all footballers have different role models in their youth. Others, however, expressed some discomfort, questioning the new signing's emotional commitment.

you can't choose your childhood

It's important to note that many of today's soccer stars grew up watching Guardiola's Barcelona, Xavi, Iniesta, and Messi. That team left a deep mark on an entire generation, regardless of the country or the team they supported as adults. This case is no exception.

In fact, the player in question has already tried to put an end to the controversy in his first words as a Madridist. "I'm very happy to be here. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. My commitment is total and I'm really looking forward to starting this new chapter," he said during his presentation at Valdebebas.

luxury reinforcement for an impressive squad

Beyond the anecdote, the truth is that Real Madrid have added a top-level footballer. Versatile, with great attacking range, the ability to cross accurately, and experience on European nights, he's expected to immediately contribute to the squad. His arrival complements a defense that already features names like Carvajal, Rüdiger, and Mendy.

The coaching staff especially value his vision of the game and his competitive personality. Although the number he'll wear hasn't been leaked yet, he's expected to get minutes in the first preseason matches, and even during the US tour that kicks off this July.

an old desire of the board

For some time, the player's name has been heard in the halls of Bernabéu. Although his original club didn't make his departure easy in previous years, circumstances have changed, and this time, the deal has been successfully completed. The cost wasn't low, but the board see it as a safe investment.

With this signing, Madrid continue to bet on international talent, with players in their prime and still with plenty of potential. They're also fueling an eternal rivalry that goes beyond the field... and childhood colors.

the name is...

The player who has signed for Real Madrid and who once admitted that his other favorite team was Barça is none other than Trent Alexander-Arnold. Yes, the same one who excelled at Klopp's Liverpool and who will now wear the white jersey in the 2025-26 season.

His present is white. His past, at least in his own words, had a clearly blaugrana touch.