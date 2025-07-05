Florentino didn't see it coming: Atlético de Madrid wants to snatch a signing from him

As the summer transfer window approaches, the sports planning of LaLiga's top teams usually brings more than one surprise. In the capital, the search for defensive reinforcements has been one of the main priorities after a season full of upheavals at the back. The need to secure the future of the defense has triggered strategic moves by the leading Spanish clubs, who are now competing to sign one of the most promising center-backs in European soccer.

Real Madrid sought alternatives to strengthen its defense

Although the last campaign left a bittersweet taste due to fragility in certain key matches, the offices at Santiago Bernabéu have never stopped working to find the ideal replacement to complement their defensive stars. The need to sign a center-back was undeniable, and Florentino took out the checkbook to bring in Dean Huijsen. For now, then, the homework in this area seems to be done. However, the transfer window is very long, and the evolution of the market and preseason could reactivate defensive moves by the Merengues in the market.

In this context, as Fichajes.net has reported, Real Madrid's sporting management continues to explore names to protect themselves against unforeseen events. It's no coincidence that every time a young, powerful profile with international projection emerges, he is mentioned as a possible target in the capital. The technical staff is cautious: while Huijsen has met expectations so far, the door isn't completely closed to new signings, especially if the market offers an opportunity that fits both sporting and financial needs.

Atlético's alternative: Pavlovic remains on the rojiblanco radar

It's not only in Chamartín that defenders are being scouted. On the other side of the city, Atlético de Madrid have also accelerated their search for center-backs after a transitional season and several experiments at the back. Although Simeone's main desire remains the Argentine international Cuti Romero, the Colchoneros are considering more options to fill such a delicate position. Among them, as Fichajes.net has announced, the name of Pavlovic stands out, a Serbian center-back who was already linked to the rojiblanco agenda in the previous transfer window. This name is one that has also circulated in recent months in the offices at Bernabéu.

Last season, Atlético's sporting management explored signing the player, but they ultimately chose to strengthen the team with Le Normand and Lenglet, and the Serbian, meanwhile, left for Milan. However, the door wasn't closed. Pavlovic admitted in a recent interview that, although there was interest from the Madrid club, his decision was clear: "I didn't talk to Simeone or anyone else from the club. I knew about Atlético's interest from my agent and other people, but I had already told Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) that I wanted to go to Milan."

Pavlovic at Milan: lights and shadows in his first year in Serie A

Pavlovic's experience in his first year as a Milan player has been, at the very least, irregular. He started the season alternating between starting and being on the bench and, for several matchdays, he ended up without any minutes. Between matchdays 13 and 21 of Serie A, for example, his presence was almost testimonial. However, the defender ended up accumulating 24 matches in the Italian league, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, in addition to playing key matches in the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

The Rossoneri club, now managed by Massimiliano Allegri after the coaching change, must decide whether to keep Pavlovic as a key piece or listen to offers for him. Milan have already sold two important center-backs this summer, Kalulu and Marco Pellegrino, which could open up more space for the Serbian... or increase his market value if they ultimately decide to part ways with him.

Despite the speculation, it won't be easy for Milan to let Pavlovic go unless an irresistible offer arrives. In Madrid, both at Bernabéu and Metropolitano, they remain very alert to the footballer and the Italian club. The possibility of a new battle between the two giants for the signing of the Serbian center-back isn't ruled out and will depend on how the preseason develops and how the rest of the transfer market unfolds.