New offers for Rodrygo: Real Madrid is considering it

Real Madrid is getting ready for the 2025-26 season with their sights set on their league debut against Osasuna on August 20. Xabi Alonso, leading the team, is working on refining an offensive system that promises excitement. The white squad combines youth and experience, sparking debates about who will be starters. In this context, the transfer market is stirring up Valdebebas, with several players under the spotlight. The uncertainty about the role of certain talents adds intrigue to the preseason.

Rodrygo Goes, the 24-year-old Brazilian forward, is training with determination in the new coach's sessions. His ability to play on the wings or as a false nine makes him valuable. However, the competition with players like Vinícius, Mbappé, Endrick, Arda Güler, or Brahim Díaz makes it difficult for him to be a starter.

Last season, Rodrygo scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists in LaLiga, standing out in quick transitions. His dribbling and speed are key, although he needs to refine his aerial game to adapt to more physical systems. Will the young Brazilian be able to establish himself in such a competitive attack? Alonso seems to value his versatility, but minutes will be scarce if his role isn't defined. He has already spent a couple of seasons far from his best version.

Renewed interest from the Premier League in the Brazilian talent

Several English clubs have set their sights on the Real Madrid striker. According to Marca, now Arsenal considers him a viable alternative if they don't manage to sign Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace's star. The Gunners see Rodrygo as an option to strengthen their attack, although they prefer a loan. Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea have also shown interest.

The Brazilian left his mark in the quarterfinals against Arsenal last season, fueling rumors. It's clear that, due to his footballing idiosyncrasy, Rodrygo would fit into Mikel Arteta's dynamic style. Would the Premier League be the ideal place for the forward to relaunch his career?

Emerging options in Paris and Real Madrid's economic assessments

According to the previously mentioned source, PSG has also entered the race for the Brazilian in recent hours. The Parisians see him as a possible replacement if they lose Bradley Barcola, who is being tempted by Liverpool. Paris prioritizes keeping their young star, but an offer for Rodrygo isn't ruled out.

In Valdebebas, Real Madrid keeps a firm stance: they won't accept less than €70 or €80 million for their player. The idea of a loan isn't appealing, although there has been speculation about swaps, such as one for Arsenal's William Saliba. What all this does show is that on Castellana they're not entirely closed to selling the Brazilian. He hasn't managed to be the electric and game-changing Rodrygo from his first seasons at Bernabéu for some time now. He has already been given many opportunities.