New era at Pizjuán: exotic signing at Sevilla for the 2025/26 season

Sports planning at major clubs never stops, even though circumstances can change overnight. Sevilla FC is in a phase where moves in the offices can have a direct impact on the team's direction and on the market decisions that will be made in the coming weeks.

After a season marked by inconsistency, Sevilla FC is still searching for the formula to recover the ground lost in LaLiga and return to the positions they have historically occupied in Europe. Offensive difficulties, especially the lack of penetration, creativity, and goals, have been one of the squad's major unsolved issues. That's why the club has been scouring the market for some time, looking for new talents capable of providing immediate and game-changing solutions in the attacking play.

In this process, the name of Víctor Orta has been essential. The now former sporting director has always tried to stay ahead of the competition, focusing on less explored markets and players with international potential, far from the major media spotlights. However, his adventure in Nervión has now come to an end, and now the question remains whether whoever takes his place will pick up his proposals. Everything points to Antonio Cordón.

| Bluesky

Víctor Orta's personal bet: a signing with an exotic touch

Among the deals Orta had advanced, one stands out: a Serbian attacking midfielder who has caught the sporting director's attention for his performance and ability to make a difference. This is Petar Stanic, footballer for TSC of Serbia, who at just 23 years old has established himself as one of the sensations of his league. This information comes from Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore.

Stanic has excelled this season thanks to his numbers: nine goals and seven assists from the attacking midfield position, a record within reach of very few in his role. His youth, technical quality, and vision have led not only Sevilla to set their sights on him, but also other clubs in Europe and North America are closely following his progress. According to information published by this journalist, the Nervión club is leading the race to secure his services, but they're not alone in the bidding.

Stanic is a Serbia U-21 international and has become an undisputed starter for his team. In addition to his goal-scoring and assisting contributions, he stands out for his ability to arrive from the second line and unlock tight matches. His market value is around €2.5 million according to Lepore himself, although specialized websites value him slightly lower. The fact that he's entering the final year of his contract—which ends in 2026—makes negotiations for a possible transfer easier.

One of the most interesting aspects is that the player himself would be delighted to make the leap to a higher-level league, aware that this move could be key to establishing himself as a full international in the future. The competition won't be easy: Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS have already made a formal offer, and other European teams are keeping a close eye on his development.