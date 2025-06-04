Fermín López confesses it, his future at Barça: 'I've agreed on it...'

As the end of the season approaches and the spotlight of European soccer turns to the major national team tournaments, not all the main characters make headlines for the same reasons. In the case of one of Barça's most versatile and decisive players in recent months, current events are shaped both by collective achievements and by his personal decisions, which have sparked the interest of fans and media.

The demands of the elite give no respite. The increasingly packed schedule forces footballers to make difficult decisions, sometimes prioritizing their own well-being or their future with their club over international opportunities. For young players, who are in the midst of consolidating their careers, managing the physical and mental load becomes a challenge. At Barça, the season has been marked by major challenges, new objectives under Hansi Flick's leadership, and the consolidation of talents developed at La Masia.

Fermín López, silent protagonist and key piece for Flick

Few expected at the start of the season that the young Andalusian midfielder would become one of Flick's favorite wild cards. His versatility, his ability to arrive from the second line, and his tactical intelligence have allowed him to adapt to different roles, always with maximum commitment. Despite the competition in midfield, Fermín has managed to respond at key moments, contributing decisive goals and being an example of attitude in the locker room.

| FCB

In his own words, the coach's trust has been essential: "The coach is a great manager and a great person. He trusts everyone, whether you play more or less, and that makes you feel important." This support has translated into minutes, prominence, and remarkable growth throughout the season. The player from Huelva spoke on the microphones of the program Tu diràs on RAC1.

the numbers that prove a season of maturity

Fermín López finished the season with 46 matches played, 8 goals, and 10 assists in all competitions. Beyond the statistics, his contribution has been reflected in crucial matches, such as the goal that secured the league title in Cornellà-el Prat. His consistency, versatility, and winning mentality have made him an essential profile for Flick.

The club, aware of his progress, has secured his future: there's no intention to listen to offers for him and, according to internal sources, he is considered a strategic piece for upcoming sports projects.

turning down the U21 European Championship: a gesture of Barça commitment

Perhaps the most talked-about decision of his summer has been turning down the chance to play in the U21 European Championship after the Nations League. "I had barely rested for two years. I discussed it with everyone involved and it was the best decision. Mentally and physically I would have reached my limit, it was the best solution," Fermín acknowledged in a recent interview.

Far from being seen as a lack of international ambition, this gesture highlights his absolute commitment to Barça. The priority is to arrive at the start of preseason in top condition, ready to keep or even increase his prominence in a team that aims to reclaim the European crown.

the future, more blaugrana than ever

Asked about his future and rumors of interest from other teams, Fermín was emphatic: "I'm not thinking about leaving. I'm very happy at Barça. It was my dream and I want to stay". The harmony with the sporting management and the coaching staff seems total, and his profile fits perfectly with the play style Hansi Flick wants for the new Barça.