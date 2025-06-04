Gerard Romero confirms the U-turnaround with Ansu Fati and Monaco

The creation of FC Barcelona's squad for next season has become a true long-distance race for the blaugrana sporting management. With Hansi Flick's arrival, many players have had the opportunity this season to show their worth for the new project, but the reality is that not all of them have managed to convince the German coach. One of the main names that has caused the most headlines has been Ansu Fati.

Since the end of the season, Deco has accelerated contacts to reshape the team. The objective is clear: to move on players who haven't met expectations and, at the same time, free up wage bill space to address key signings. In this context, Ansu Fati's situation has been one of the top priorities. The forward, after returning from his loan, faced the mission of proving he could regain his best level under Flick's orders. However, the German coach hasn't seen in the Spanish international the spark needed to compete for a spot in the blaugrana attack.

The option of seeking a loan move has once again been put forward. From the first days of the market, AS Monaco emerged as the main candidate to secure his services. The operation, in principle, seemed on track: a loan with a purchase option and a formula that could be beneficial for all parties.

the pause in negotiations and the latest twist in the Ansu Fati case

For several days, the lack of information about Ansu Fati's possible departure to the club from the Principality increased uncertainty. Many blaugrana supporters wondered whether negotiations had broken down or if it was just a matter of time before the agreement became official. It was journalist Fabrizio Romano who gave the green light to the rumors this Tuesday, confirming that talks between Monaco and Barça have been reactivated and are in the final stage.

According to what the Italian journalist published on his X account, the negotiated formula includes a loan, a purchase option of 12 million euros, and a significant percentage clause on a future sale. All in all, it seems that only a few minor details remain to be agreed upon, and once solved, it will become official.

the details that complicate the operation according to Gerard Romero

To Fabrizio Romano's information has been added that of journalist Gerard Romero, who is very close to culé news, and who clarified that the main stumbling block lies in the distribution of the player's salary. AS Monaco, according to his sources, isn't willing to assume 100% of Ansu Fati's wages during the loan, something that has slowed down negotiations and forced both parties to keep working out the details so the loan can be completed successfully.

This salary aspect is key, as it determines the viability of the operation both for Barça, which needs to free up wage bill space, and for the footballer himself, who is looking for a project where he can feel important again and get quality minutes.

Ansu Fati's performance in 24/25: well below what was desired

If we look at the data, the 2024/25 season hasn't been the desired one for Ansu Fati in blaugrana terms. The forward has played 11 matches across La Liga, Champions League, and Copa del Rey, but has only accumulated 298 min. (298 minutes) on the field, without scoring a single goal or providing an assist, and receiving just one yellow card. In La Liga, he has played 6 matches and has only seen action for 232 min. (232 minutes), which highlights his secondary role and the lack of trust from the coaching staff.

These records confirm that not even Flick himself has fully committed to Ansu, and that the club sees a loan as the best solution to prevent the player from continuing to lose market value.